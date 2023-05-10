Middle school student shows off gun on Instagram in school bathroom, charged with a felony

A student at Galaxy Middle School in Deltona has been charged with bringing a gun on campus, which was discovered when he posted an Instagram story showing off the gun inside a school bathroom, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

The student, 15-year-old Isaiah Jones of Deltona, is charged with possession of a firearm on school property which is a felony.

According to police, deputies were notified of the Instagram story Tuesday night and identified Jones and another student in a video that appeared to take place in a Galaxy Middle School boys’ restroom.

In the video, Jones pointed a handgun at the camera, removed the magazine, and showed that it contained at least one round of ammunition.

When confronted by deputies, Jones admitted to recording the video in the restroom but said it was recorded in the past.

The gun is believed to be a 9mm firearm stolen during a recent car burglary in Deltona. The owner told deputies he discovered it missing from his vehicle’s glove box on May 5. He indicated he thought his vehicle was locked, but wasn’t sure, and there were no signs of forced entry to the vehicle.

Additional charges are pending.

Jones is the second juvenile defendant in Deltona recently arrested in a case involving a stolen gun. Last week, a 13-year-old Deltona boy was charged in a series of car break-ins that included another theft of a handgun. His mother discovered the gun during a search of the family’s home.

