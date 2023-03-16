Middle school student sliced in the face after fight between two girls in school cafeteria

Henry County Schools and Henry County police are investigating a fight after a student was sliced in the face with a knife during a fight in the school cafeteria earlier this week.

The fight involving two middle school students happened Wednesday morning at Ola Middle School and was captured on video. A middle school student is now facing criminal charges.

Pictures show the injured student with a large gash under her eye.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington spoke with parents, who after seeing the video are now concerned about their children’s safety.

In the video, you can see a crowd of students watch as two girls beat each other in the middle of the school lunch room.

“That’s her face, that’s her person, that’s her identity,” said Ola Middle School parent, Ashley Hightower, of the child’s injuries.

In a statement officials with Henry County schools, wrote in part:

“The initial investigation revealed that a small object with a sharp edge caused the injury to a student. The object has since been confiscated by school administrators and law enforcement officials, and the student is now in the custody of law enforcement facing pending charges.”

Thursday afternoon, Henry County Schools Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis addressed the incident saying, “We are working in partnership with the Henry County Police Department as they continue to investigate this incident. We are also conducting an internal investigation into the matter. I will continue to take every necessary step in order to be certain our schools are safe havens for students to learn.”

Hightower told Washington that she still has concerns.

“I’m a little concerned that a child was able to get something like that into the school,” Hightower said. “Hopefully, in the future, they’re going to be talking to us about some new security measures.”

The names of the students involved were not released because they are minors.

