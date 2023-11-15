Middle school students arrested for allegedly bringing gun to campus

REDLANDS, Calif. - Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday after a gun was found in a garbage can in a Redlands middle school, according to officials.

The Redlands Police Department was called out to Cope Middle School Tuesday, after someone called in a bomb threat at the school. Police investigated, and found that threat to be unfounded, but while they were there investigating, they were informed that a student was seen putting a handgun into a trash can in one of the bathrooms.

When police searched the bathroom, they found the gun, and it was loaded. Officers then said they identified a 13-year-old boy who'd allegedly put the gun in the garbage can, and a 14-year-old boy who'd allgedly brought the gun to school.

SUGGESTED: Redlands Unified to pay $2.25M to settle suit involving teacher who had student’s baby

After police investigated their homes, both teens were arrested for possession of a loaded firearm on campus. It's unclear what evidence police found at the homes.

Officers are still investigating. Anyone with information was asked to call dispatch at 909-798-7681.