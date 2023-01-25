Middle school students made threats to multiple kids, Lexington County deputies say

Two students at a middle school in Lexington were charged with making threats to multiple classmates, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

The Carolina Springs Middle School students who were charged are not being publicly identified because they are under 18 years old.

Both were charged with making direct threats against students at their school, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. Carolina Springs is a Lexington 1 school on Platt Springs Road, about 2 miles from White Knoll High School.

The students who were charged used an app to create a fake telephone number to text threats to multiple students, according to the release.

No injuries were reported.

Specific information about the threats was not available, and there was no word if the students had weapons, were considered dangerous, or if the school was placed on lockdown or another safety protocol.

After being charged, the students were released to the custody of their parents and will appear in Lexington County Family Court at a later date, the sheriff’s department said.

There was no word if the students are facing any discipline from the school district, in addition to the criminal charge.