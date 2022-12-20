Middle school teacher arrested for child porn now facing federal charges

A middle school teacher from the Charlotte area who was arrested earlier this year for allegedly possessing child porn is now facing federal charges, according to an indictment obtained by Channel 9.

Adrian Wayne Taylor was first arrested by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Feb. 8 for three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. At the time, Channel 9 learned that he was a teacher at Community House Middle School in Ballantyne.

CMPD had conducted a search at Taylor’s home in Matthews and found evidence of child porn, Channel 9 previously reported.

On Monday, Taylor was arrested again and held in custody at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center on a warrant for federal charges. According to federal documents, Taylor was indicted last week for three counts related to child porn.

According to the federal indictment, the images involved “a minor who had not attained 12 years of age.”

At the time of Taylor’s first arrest, Taylor was working as a language arts teacher at Community House Middle School. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools reported that he was placed on paid suspension. It’s not clear if Taylor still works for CMS; we’ve reached out to the district for more information.

Full letter CMS sent to families in February:

“Good afternoon, Community House families, This is Principal Slattery with an important message concerning our school. My goal is to provide a safe learning environment for all students and staff at all times. It has come to my attention that criminal charges have been brought against one of our teachers. An active investigation is underway by law enforcement,. and CMS will cooperate fully with investigators. I take these matters very seriously and will be working with law enforcement to address them in a manner that ensures the well-being of all students and is in accordance with district policies. Please understand that we have been provided limited information at this time, but I will update you as soon as there is more information available. Thank you for your support of Community House Middle School.”

Taylor was still listed in custody as of Tuesday.

