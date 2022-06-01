Middle School teacher charged in connection with allegedly sending inappropriate photo to teen

Jun. 1—ANDOVER — A middle school teacher at Lowell Public Schools has been charged with disseminating obscene matter to a minor in connection with claims he sent a partially nude photo of himself to a 16-year-old male.

Jaryd Palmer, 34, of Andover was arraigned on June 1 at the Lowell District Court, according to a press release. Judge William Travaun Bailey set bail at $500 cash with conditions that he not abuse or have any contact with the victim.

He was also ordered to have no unsupervised contact with children.

Palmer is scheduled to return to court on July 1.

The defendant was arrested on May 31 by Tewksbury Police after the parents of a 16-year-old reported to police that their son had been communicating with Palmer over Snapchat and that the defendant had allegedly sent him a photo of his genitals.

According to a release the teen asked the defendant not to send him Snapchats of that nature and took a screenshot of the image before reporting it to his parents.

"This case serves as an important reminder to parents and children that it is critical to have open and honest communication around social media," said Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan. "We need to remind our young people that if something is happening online that is making them uncomfortable, feels in appropriate, or in this case is illegal, they need to immediately report it to a trusted adult."

This case is being investigated by the Middlesex District Attorney's Office and Tewksbury Police.