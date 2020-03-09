Middle school teacher charged with sex offenses against student, NC officials say

A North Carolina middle school teacher is accused of committing sex offenses against a student, officials say.

Carly Erin Kaczmarek, 32, was an employee at Walkertown Middle School when officials last week learned of an investigation into “alleged inappropriate incidents that happened off campus,” according to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

Kaczmarek is out of a job as an English language arts teacher after working for the district since 2014, officials said in a statement.

The former teacher is accused of having a sexual encounter with a male student in November, the Winston-Salem Journal reported Friday. The student’s age was not listed in Kaczmarek’s arrest warrant, according to the newspaper.

Kaczmarek was arrested Friday on charges of indecent liberties with a student and sexual activity with a student, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

In North Carolina, it’s a felony for a teacher to engage in inappropriate behavior with a student who is not married to them and is four years younger.

When the school district found out about the sexual misconduct probe into Kaczmarek, she was already under suspension pending an investigation into an unrelated issue, officials said in a statement. She was later fired, according to the district.

“WS/FCS will continue to work with law enforcement through this investigation and always encourages parents and students to make us aware of any situation or relationship that concerns them,” the statement said.

Kaczmarek was being held Monday on a $50,000 bond, and she’s set to appear in court March 26, county and state records show.

The investigation continues, and more charges are expected, the sheriff’s office said Friday.