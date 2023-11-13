Middle school teacher fatally shot early Sunday in downtown Atlanta, Georgia

A 25-year-old Marietta teacher was shot and killed early Sunday in downtown Atlanta, according to authorities.

Atlanta police were called just after 3 a.m. to the 80 block of Peachtree Street for a person shot. The area is a short distance from Underground Atlanta and the Fulton County Courthouse. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he died, police said. He was identified as 25-year-old Jason Ogbomoh by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

According to Channel 2 Action News, Ogbomoh was a teacher at Marietta Middle School.

Principal Diona Brown called the news heartbreaking in an email to parents Sunday night, the news station reported.

“His passion for teaching was clear in every lesson; his commitment to our students unwavering,” she wrote. “At just 25 years old, he had already made a significant impact on our community.”

Ogbomoh taught computer science for two years. He was not only a teacher but a role model, mentor and source of inspiration, according to Brown.

“His ability to connect with students and his enthusiasm for teaching was truly special. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him,” she wrote.

Ogbomoh graduated in 2020 from the University of Georgia with a major in biology with a concentration in neuroscience, Channel 2 reported. He was also pursuing a master’s degree in computer science from Georgia State University.

Marietta school officials said counseling will be provided for students and administrators.

Officers told Channel 2 that the gunfire appeared to start after a dispute and the shooter ran away from the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Middle school teacher fatally shot Sunday in downtown Atlanta, Georgia