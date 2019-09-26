A middle school teacher was removed from the classroom after asking students to write 'funny' captions for pictures of black sharecroppers in the post-Civil War South

Lightfoot/Getty Images





Last week, the grandmother of a student at J.W. Dodd Middle School in Freeport, New York took to Facebook to complain about a teacher's "racist" assignment.

The 8th grade teacher's assignment asked students to write "something funny" about photos of black sharecroppers in the post-Civil War South.

A district spokesman told the Long Island Herald that the teacher has been taken out of the classroom while an investigation is conducted.

A middle school social studies teacher in New York has been taken out of her classroom over an assignment about the Reconstruction-era South, which some found "racist."

Darlene McCurty, whose granddaughter attends J.W. Dodd Middle School in Freeport, was the first to draw attention to the assignment. Last week, she took to Facebook and explained that her granddaughter learned about the assignment from a friend who is in the teacher's class.

She wrote that the 8th grade teacher, who is white, handed out an assignment to her students which included a series of photos depicting black sharecroppers in the post-Civil War South. She then instructed her students to "write something funny" about the photos.

"My granddaughter was and still is very upset and she asked me how can this racist teacher [not] be reprimanded. I told her that I would handle it," McCurty wrote.

On Sunday, the superintendent of the school, Dr. Kishore Kuncham, released a statement saying that the incident was under investigation.

"The emotional and social wellness of our students is always our highest priority and we take any insensitive comments made by staff very seriously," Kuncham said.

A district spokesman later clarified to the Long Island Herald that the teacher had been taken out of the classroom for the time being. Kuncham said in the same article that he had heard about the assignment from a number of parents at the school.

At a Tuesday Board of Education meeting, an apology from the teacher, who has worked with the district for more than 20 years, was read, according to the Herald.

It read, in part: "It is with the deepest sense of respect that I apologize to the students, families and larger Freeport community for my insensitive words and actions last week. As a teacher and fellow member of this school community, it's my responsibility to exercise the highest degree of care and thought with all of my student and faculty interactions."

As of Wednesday, Kuncham told the Herald that the board is finalizing an agreement with the teacher, but would not release details about what that agreement would entail.

