Middle school teacher sent sexual messages to female student at night, Georgia cops say

A middle school teacher in Georgia is accused of sending “sexually explicit” messages to at least one student, deputies say.

Andrew Goswick was arrested at his home Friday, Oct. 27, and charged with felony child molestation, according to an Oct. 30 Douglas County Sheriff’s Office news release on Facebook. Goswick was a science teacher at Turner Middle School, according to the school’s website.

Investigators began looking into a claim Oct. 4 that Goswick was having “inappropriate social media contact” with a student, deputies said. As the investigation continued, deputies said they discovered the middle school teacher was messaging “multiple female students late at night” without their parents knowing.

“Sexually explicit material and conversations” were shared between Goswick and at least one student, investigators said.

The Douglas County School System is “deeply troubled by recent allegations” levied against Goswick, a district spokesperson said in a statement shared with McClatchy News in an email. When the school system was informed of the investigation into Goswick, the spokesperson said the district launched its own.

Goswick was put on leave the same day, the spokesperson said, and the district has started “termination proceedings.”

“Safeguarding the well-being of our students is our top priority, and student safety remains non-negotiable,” the statement said. “The alleged behavior is unacceptable and contradicts the values and professional standards we require of all employees.”

In addition to issuing an arrest warrant Friday, deputies also carried out a search warrant at Goswick’s residence. He is being held without bail, according to the sheriff’s office.

More charges “are anticipated” against Goswick, deputies said, as the investigation is still active.

About 775 students were enrolled at Turner Middle School as of 2021, according to a school district fact sheet. The school is in Lithia Springs, nearly 20 miles northwest of Atlanta.

