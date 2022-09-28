Middle school in Watauga locked down after false tip that student had gun on campus

No gun was found at Watauga Middle School and police determined there was no threat to the students of staff after they received a tip Wednesday, according to a news release.

Watauga Middle School went on lockdown around 11:40 a.m. when police said they were made aware of a possible student with a gun on campus. The student suspected of having a gun was located and “removed to a secure location,” according to police.

Police said there was no gun found and it was determined that the caller had misinformation. The campus was released from lockdown because it was determined there was no threat to students or staff at the school.

The Watauga Police Department said in the release it takes all threats seriously and that school safety is the department’s highest priority. Because it was determined there was no gun nor any threat, the investigation has been closed.