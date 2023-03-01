Middle schooler among 4 relatives found shot dead in Ohio home, police say. ‘Stunned’

Four people, including a 13-year-old boy, were found dead inside an Ohio home after gunshots were heard outside, police say.

The shooting happened on Monday, Feb. 27, in Ohio Township, a suburb of Cincinnati. Deputies with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office went to the home “to attempt a civil service” and heard multiple gunshots as they approached the residence.

Inside, deputies found the bodies of four gunshot victims, who are all related. They were identified Tuesday as Steven Cain, 50; Theresa Cain, 46; William Felton, 74; and Ethan Cain, 13, according to the sheriff’s office. Their relationships have not been publicly disclosed.

A fifth victim, 20-year-old Samantha Cain, was also shot and taken to a Cincinnati hospital, where she remained in critical condition as of Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials believe the shooting was a murder-suicide but have not commented on who the shooter was. There were no signs of forced entry, and authorities are not searching for suspects.

Ethan attended New Richmond Middle School, where he was known as a “quiet but wonderful kid,” New Richmond Exempted Village School District Superintendent Tracey Miller told WLWT.

“We are stunned and saddened by the loss of Ethan Cain,” Miller said in a statement. “Ethan was loved by students and staff alike and his loss leaves a tremendous hole in the heart of our district and our community.”

Miller said Ethan’s sister, Samantha, is a graduate of New Richmond High School. She is currently a second-year student at Northern Kentucky University, The Northerner reported.

In a statement to The Northerner, the university’s student newspaper, NKU Interim President Bonita Brown called the shooting an “unspeakable tragedy.”

Glenroie Smith, who was in a band with Steven Cain, told WCPO “there was no indication of ever anything being wrong.”

“For peace of the family and the band we ask for remembrance of a good man, good soul, excellent front man and most of all our band brother,” the band, Critical Khaos, said in a Facebook post.

Story continues

Boys found dead in Tennessee after their mom’s body is found in Alabama home, cops say

3 found dead in home hours after deputies responded to eviction dispute, Florida cops say

Six kids among eight found dead in house fire with ‘obvious’ crime scene, officials say