Middle schooler arrested after he sneaked into a high school with a gun, police say.

A suspended middle school student has been arrested after deputies say he sneaked into his school with a gun.

On Friday morning, Boyd Anderson High School was put under lockdown as Broward County Sheriff deputies investigated a possible threat, BSO said. A 14-year-old Lauderdale Lakes Middle School student, who was suspended, sneaked into Boyd Anderson High and showed off a loaded weapon.

A school resource officer was told there was a student with a gun in a classroom, deputies said. The officer removed the student from the class, took the loaded gun and arrested the middle schooler.

“The incident Friday morning at Boyd Anderson High School is a prime example of the importance of ‘see something, say something,’” Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said in a statement. “The tip from the witness and the deputy’s quick response averted what could have been an extremely dangerous and potentially violent incident.”

BSO says the teen will be charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm by a minor, trespassing on school grounds and disruption of a school function.