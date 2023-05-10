Middle schooler waiting for train is struck, killed by another train, Indiana cops say

A middle school student waiting for a train was struck and killed Tuesday, May 9, by a train going the opposite direction, Indiana police say.

The boy was killed in the train crash around 7:10 p.m. in Chesterton, according to the Chesterton Police Department. Chesterton is about 45 miles southeast of Chicago.

Police said the boy was seated on his bicycle when he went around the crossing arm of the train tracks. He was was waiting for a westbound train to go by as an eastbound train approached him.

The train engineer sounded the horn, but the boy never looked in the direction of the fast-approaching train before being struck, police said.

It’s unclear if the boy was wearing headphones or if he thought the horn was coming from the other train.

Police are calling the incident a “tragic accident.”

“Our heart goes out to the boy’s family, his friends, and his classmates and teachers,” Chesterton Police Department Chief Richardson said. “This is a grievous blow to this young man’s loved ones and to his community, and this department’s officers wish them peace and healing.”

The boy, whose name and age have not been publicly disclosed, was a student at Chesterton Middle School, according to police.

