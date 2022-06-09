Middle schoolers write pet profiles to help find homes for shelter dogs and 'Romeo' the rat

One worked at Gusteau's Restaurant in Paris before boarding a cargo ship and sailing into the Port of Virginia.

Another has dreams of playing in the NFL and winning the Super Bowl.

And another wants to star in a sci-fi flick.

The ambitious bunch of animals are up for adoption at the Portsmouth Humane Society in Virginia.

As of Thursday afternoon, the shelter has 91 dogs in the building, it's down to two open cages and the shelter also has 46 dogs in foster care, said shelter director Amanda McQuarry.

According to the shelter's executive director Alison Fechino, the group's engagement and development director asked teachers at Booker T. Middle School in Newport News for help recently. The teachers allowed 7th grade students to write profiles for the pets as part of an extra credit public service announcement assignment.

Some readers have already inquired about pets who were featured, asking if some of the dogs are friendly with cats.

"Thank you to the students of Booker T Washington Middle School for these unique, very interesting, amusing and simply adorable profiles," wrote Facebook user Lynne Pridgen after reading what the students wrote. "They all made me smile!"

Check out some of the creative profiles below.

Super Nova, profiled by Ryan Link, 13

Super Nova the dog

Thank you for your interest in adopting from Portsmouth Humane! This is Super Nova. Super Nova is very food motivated and very loving. She cares for everyone around him and she is friendly with other animals as well. Super Nova works as a therapist and he loves helping people get through their hard times. Her family includes his brother Marlo ( a cat), two parents, and one sister. Super Nova hardly sheds so she does not leave a mess in the house. She is only one year old so she is ready for adoption. I hope you fall in love with Super Nova the same way as our whole crew has.

Titan, profiled by Addisyn Sgambelluri, 12

Titan the dog

Hi! My name is Titan and I love a lot of things. If you like to go running on the beach take me with you! I love the beach and I love running. I like to play fetch and play with my brothers and sisters. I like to sleep as well. My family includes my brother Marley my other brother Oliver my sister Harley and my other sister Dixie my mom Maggie and my dad Marley.

Romeo, profiled by Cameron Smith, 13

Romeo the rat

Romeo is from the street in Paris that hosted the famous Gusteau's Restaurant, home of Remy's fantastic ratatouille. It is believed that Romeo was the secret helper of Remy, but he got scared after learning the risks of staying in the restaurant. Without having anything to live for, Romeo boarded a cargo ship and made his way to the Port of Virginia. After disembarking, he made his way to the Portsmouth Humane Society and is now available to help cook every meal you'll make in your wonderful home.

Coco, profiled by Grady Morello, 13

Coco the dog

See all of the featured pet profiles at www.tinyurl.com/PHSadopt.

