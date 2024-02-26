Middle Tennessee cemetery vandal sentenced to 12 years in prison, authorities announce

A Wilson County man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to crimes that included the vandalism of two Lebanon cemeteries.

Justin Emler, 33, pleaded guilty to vandalism over $60,000 and desecration of a venerated object for overturning several gravestones at two adjoining cemeteries in July 2022, according to District Attorney General of the 15th Judicial District Jason Lawson.

Emler also pleaded guilty to his role in an unrelated burglary where two golf carts were stolen. Emler was sentenced to serve 10 years for the cemetery offenses and an additional two years for the burglary case.

Lebanon Police Department squad car.

Lebanon police were called to Cedar Grove Cemetery on July 16, 2022 on a report of gravestones being pushed over and separated from their bases, according to prosecutors.

Police discovered that similar damage was done at the neighboring Wilson County Memorial Gardens, including some broken gravestones, according to the D.A.'s office.

Emler and another suspect were arrested days later by the Lebanon police department, the D.A.s' office said.

Police also discovered evidence that Emler was involved in a separate burglary about a month earlier at the Lebanon Golf and Country Club in which two golf carts were taken and damaged before being abandoned, the D.A.'s office said. The other suspect is also charged in the country club burglary.

Emler will be transferred to the Department of Corrections to serve his sentence. The other suspect is in custody awaiting trial, Lawson said.

"I can't imagine the feeling of learning that the grave of a loved one has been vandalized," Lawson said. "I hope that knowing that defendant Emler is going to prison for his actions will bring some measure of justice for those families."

