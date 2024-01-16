Middle Tennessee deep freeze: Area sees treacherous roads, dangerous temps, schools close

The weather in Middle Tennessee remained frightful Tuesday as the region continued to recover from a major snowstorm that blanketed the Nashville area in as much as 8 inches of snow, left roads treacherous and closed schools and businesses for days.

Nashville saw more snow in one day than it gets in an entire season, with 7.6 inches reported at Nashville International Airport, according to the final tally from the National Weather Service, which noted that the city's average annual snowfall is 4.7 inches.

Temperatures were forecast to plummet into the single digits overnight Tuesday, with wind chill factors below zero. Some areas outside of Nashville, near the Cumberland Plateau, could see temperatures below zero, forecasters said. Historical average low temperatures hover around 32 degrees.

And more winter weather is coming.

Thursday should bring above-freezing temperatures to Middle Tennessee, but just barely, with forecasters calling for a high of 36 degrees. It'll be enough to help melt away some of the snow, but there's a 90% chance of snow and sleet in the forecast later that same day.

"For the Nashville area, we're expecting less than a inch of snow Thursday afternoon to Friday," Meteorologist Mark Rose said. "Driving conditions may be degraded a little, but it won't be anything like this last event. The roads are still, for the most part, treacherous, and it's not going to change anytime soon."

Area roads have underlying ice from Sunday and Monday's storm and could see additional ice from melted snow that could could refreeze as temperatures drop, Rose said.

Then temperatures are expected to fall again Friday, with the forecast calling for a high of 26 degrees. On Saturday, it'll be even colder with a high of 21, the weather service said.

As a result of the frigid temperatures, Metro Nashville extended the hours of operation for its cold weather overflow shelter Tuesday.

The shelter, which opened at 7 p.m. Sunday, will remain open until 10 a.m. Wednesday and is located at 3230 Brick Church Pike in Nashville.

Harvey Ault, 4, hangs on while his 11-month-old Newfoundland puppy, Duke, pulls him in the snow on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Brentwood, Tenn. The first winter of 2024 hit Middle Tennessee and snowfall is expected to continue until Tuesday.

Metro Social Services will continue monitoring the weather to determine if a further extension is needed and asks that those in need of shelter first go to the Nashville Rescue Mission, 639 Lafayette St., and Room In The Inn, 705 Drexel St.

Winter weather has also wreaked havoc on Middle Tennessee travel, delaying and canceling flights and causing traffic delays and disruptions as road crews work around the clock to clear snow-covered roads.

More than 100 flights were delayed Monday at Nashville International Airport. There was a Federal Aviation Administration-ordered ground stop Monday evening. By 8 a.m. Tuesday, 13 arriving flights were delayed and 21 were canceled.

Crews works on clearing snow at Nashville International Airport in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. Over 100 flights were delayed or canceled Monday due to the winter weather.

In Middle Tennessee, TDOT relocated 275 vehicles in the last 24 hours, officials said Tuesday. Metro Nashville Police had responded to nine non-injury crashes and one crash with injuries as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, down from Monday's reported three injury crashes and 21 non-injury crashes, the department said.

More than a dozen school systems, including Metro Nashville Public Schools, called off school Tuesday and Wednesday. Dickson County Schools announced late Monday that it would cancel classes through the remainder of the week.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Middle Tennessee deep freeze: Winter weather affects travel, schools