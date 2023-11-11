Middle Tennessee lawyer facing charges after police say evidence was destroyed for client

A Middle Tennessee lawyer is facing charges after police say she destroyed evidence for a client.

Sumner County criminal defense lawyer Jocelyn Mims was indicted by a grand jury on several charges Wednesday after Hendersonville Police said she found then deleted pornographic images of children from her client's cellphone, a press release said.

The client faces several felony charges and had retained Mims in 2021, the release notes. It did not name the client.

Mims was being held at the Sumner County jail Friday on $80,000 bond.

She's scheduled to appear in criminal court Nov. 17 on charges of tampering with evidence, false reports to an officer and intentionally failing to report child sex abuse.

