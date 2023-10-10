Middle Tennessee man faces 30 years, pleads guilty in 2019 Hermitage Super 8 Motel death

A 28-year-old Goodlettsville man is facing 30 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges Tuesday in connection to a June 2019 murder at a Hermitage Super 8 Motel.

Justin Pace admitted to robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and causing the death of a person through the use of a firearm. He took a plea agreement in the case, which outlined his prison term, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office Middle District of Tennessee.

Pace was charged in August 2021 after Nashville police said he and two other men robbed victim Anthony Goodall, 20, of Lebanon, at the motel during a drug deal gone wrong. Goodall was fatally shot.

Investigators say Pace and Donte Easley, who has since died, followed Goodall into the motel and attacked him after Goodall exited an elevator and walked into a breezeway.

Pace took Goodall's backpack, which contained methamphetamine, and fled the scene with Easley, police said.

“Today’s (Tuesday) guilty plea ensures that this defendant will be removed from society for the next thirty years,” United States Attorney Henry C. Leventis said in the release. “We will continue to work alongside our law enforcement partners to focus federal resources on the most violent criminals in Middle Tennessee.”

Felony murder and aggravated robbery charges against Brandon Lee Jenkins were dismissed in this case, according to court records.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Goodlettsville man faces 30 years, pleads guilty in 2019 motel death