Middle Tennessee road conditions: Black ice a major concern on Nashville area roads

After several, consecutive days of below-zero temperatures and record breaking snowfall, Middle Tennessee is set to receive yet another round of freezing weather.

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued a weather advisory for the region warning of freezing rain and light snow. The advisory is in effect from noon Thursday until 9 a.m. Friday. The weather service said the snow will continue into Friday morning. On Friday morning, a new arctic cold front will surge through the area, bringing along another round of light snow to northeast counties. All precipitation is expected to end by midday said the weather service.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of Middle Tennessee from noon today until 9 a.m. tomorrow. Freezing rain and light snow will begin developing around noon on Thursday. Freezing rain will last into the evening. Light snow will continue into Friday morning. pic.twitter.com/HIdpJbw9Zz — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) January 18, 2024

The weather service is predicting a tenth of an inch or less of ice accumulations with the main impact being on the roads, specifically black ice. The weather service is also advising drivers to take extra caution as roads will be slick.

Bill Miller, public information officer with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said they are watching the weather forecast very closely and are taking precautions with staff to ensure they have sufficient troopers available to respond to whatever may arise.

Tennessee Department of Transportation will continue to treat roads

On Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Transportation said crews are working to clear secondary routes, however, they will return to clearing primary routes as well ahead of the weather forecast.

➡️❄️NDOT Winter Weather Response Update❄️ NDOT crews are currently out treating secondary routes across the county. With more snow and ice forecasted for this afternoon, crews will return to primary routes to treat them as necessary once precipitation begins. pic.twitter.com/OOfkv0VM0O — Nashville Department of Transportation (@NashvilleDOT) January 18, 2024

"Moisture on roads will freeze tonight—even on streets that have been treated," they said on Wednesday. "Black ice is a major concern tonight and in the morning. Please drive extremely carefully."

NDOT said they have 32 snow plows and over 56 crews working, as well as plenty of salt on hand.

What is black ice and how to drive in it?

According to the U.S. Forest Service, black ice forms readily on bridges, overpasses and the road beneath overpasses due to cold air being able to cool both the top and under the bridge or overpass, bringing about faster freezing.

If you must drive, keep the following things in mind.

If you do hit black ice, your first reaction must be to remain calm and avoid overreacting. The general rule is to do as little as possible and allow the car to pass over the ice.

Do not hit the brakes, try to keep the steering wheel straight.

If you feel the back end of your car sliding left or right, make a very gentle turn of the steering wheel in the same direction.

Slow down by de-accelerating. Lift your feet off the accelerator completely and keep your steering wheel fixed in the position it's in.

Do not touch the brakes. Doing so will likely cause you to skid.

Head for areas of traction. Black ice is virtually invisible, but you may be able to head towards areas of pavement that offer more traction such as textured ice, snow-covered areas, or spots with sand.

If you skid or lose traction, stay calm.

If you end up going off the road, try to steer into things that will cause the minimum amount of damage for example an empty field, a yard, or a fluffy snowbank.

Get off the road as soon as possible.

Other ways to stay prepared for winter driving:

Before departing, check road conditions by viewing local traffic cameras. If you need assistance while on the road, you may dial the Tennessee Highway Patrol at *THP (*847).

The Tennessee Department of Transportation recommends the following when driving in winter weather:

Keep at least a half-tank of gas in your vehicle at all times. This helps avoid ice in the tank and fuel lines plus will allow you to keep power and heat in the vehicle if you find yourself lost or stranded.

Keep an emergency kit in the vehicle which includes: a blanket, water, non-perishable food, a compact shovel a windshield scraper and small broom a flashlight with fresh batteries, first aid supplies, a cell phone charger, an ice scraper, booster cables, hand warmers, gloves, and extra clothing.

A bag of sand or kitty litter can help provide traction should you get stuck on a slick road.

Get a mechanic inspection prior to traveling, to ensure your vehicle is road-worthy for winter. This should include a check of the battery, the anti-freeze, tires, and a check of the exhaust system. Replace windshield wiper fluid with a wintertime mixture.

Don’t warm up your vehicle inside a closed garage as doing so could lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Keep an eye out for deer especially at dusk and dawn. Deer-related traffic accidents are more common during fall and winter months.

