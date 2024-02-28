Middle Tennessee to see freezing temps after round of storms. How cold it will get

Turbulent weather will soon give way to chilly temperatures for the next couple days before even more rain moves into Middle Tennessee.

Nashville and Middle Tennessee are under a wind advisory until noon Wednesday with gusts as high as 40 mph expected, the National Weather Service said.

"Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles," the weather service said. "Use extra caution."

Torrential rain storms should clear the region by 9 a.m. and move into the Cumberland Plateau. As the rain goes, so, too, will the warm weather.

Temperatures will plummet to below freezing overnight. The highs Thursday and Friday aren't expected to reach the mid-50s, the weather service said, but will warm back to up for the weekend.

In the coming week, highs will warm into the lower 70s.

"All in all, temperatures will be well above normal," the weather service said.

7:58 AM Radar Update: Storms continue to move through Middle TN this morning, just making their way through Nashville. The tornado threat remains low and storms are below severe criteria. Expect heavy rain and gusty winds has they move through.

Nashville weather forecast

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 50 and a 30% chance of showers overnight. Low around 36.

Friday: An 80% chance of showers with a high near 52. A 40% chance of showers in the evening with lows around 46.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a high near 65 and partly cloudy overnight with lows around 49.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a high near 72 and overnight lows around 55.

Monday: A 40% chance of showers with a high near 73 during the day and a 50% chance of showers overnight with a low around 50.

Nashville weather radar

