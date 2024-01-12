Middle Tennessee tornado survivors still need community's help to recover and thrive

In the aftermath of recent tornadoes in Middle Tennessee, the Community Resource Center (CRC) has proven indispensable in aiding recovery efforts.

Serving as a beacon of hope, the CRC provides crucial resources and support for those affected by disasters and individuals facing daily crises.

As we transition into long-term recovery, it is crucial to recognize the ongoing importance of the CRC. Beyond immediate relief, the center acts as a lifeline, offering sustained assistance in rebuilding lives.

Editorial: After deadly tornadoes, Tennessee has stepped up for our community. Here's how to help.

Clean up continues on Dickerson Park as NES fixes the power lines in Madison, Tenn., Monday, Dec. 11, 2023.

Here's what we need in donations for tornado survivors

The comprehensive aid, from basic necessities to household kits, not only addresses immediate needs but also restores a sense of dignity to survivors facing an uncertain future.

To ensure the center's ongoing effectiveness, I appeal to our community for support. Specifically, the CRC is seeking donations of new hygiene and cleaning supplies to assist survivors in regaining normalcy.

These supplies are vital for health, sanitation, and creating a clean living environment, essential components of the recovery process.

Your contribution can significantly impact the lives of those grappling with the aftermath of disasters. Let us unite to support the CRC and our neighbors in need. Donations can be dropped off during operating hours at the CRC, with details available on their website (crcmidtn.org) or by contacting them directly at 615-291-6688.

Thank you for your unwavering support during these challenging times.

Tina Doniger, CEO of the Community Resource Center, Nashville

