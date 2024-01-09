Middle Tennessee town changes 'exorbitant' food truck fees in face of lawsuit

Mt. Juliet will no longer charge food trucks from outside the city $100 per day, which will satisfy the plaintiffs in a local lawsuit, officials say.

The Beacon Center of Tennessee filed the lawsuit on behalf of Middle Tennessee food truck operators Chivanada, Funk Seoul Brother and Mikey's Pizza.

The lawsuit challenged Mt. Juliet's regulations to charge city-based food trucks $100 per year as opposed to the $100 per day fee for food trucks from outside the city. The civil rights complaint described the fee as unconstitutional. Beacon Director of Legal Affairs Wen Fa used a different word.

"That exorbitant fee essentially shut out our clients — food truck owners who have served many satisfied Mt. Juliet residents in the past — from Mt. Juliet," was part of Fa's statement after Mt. Juliet commissioners voted to amend the ordinance. "We're delighted for both our clients and for the residents of Mt. Juliet that the food trucks are now able to return."

Mikey's Pizza was one of dozens of food trucks showcasing their fare at Bicentennial Park on June 2, 2023.

Mt. Juliet approved a pilot program last year that allows food trucks in residential neighborhoods and industrial areas.

The fee scale was set with an intent to cover the city's costs due to working hours and a vehicle to service the food trucks and to capture what would be lost in sales tax due to outside vendors, Commissioner Scott Hefner previously said.

The program went into effect on Aug. 15 with an expiration date or "sunset clause" of Feb. 15 so the city could evaluate costs, operations and fees. Officials later decided to extend the expiration date to June 20.

Tennessean food writer Mackensy Lunsford scowls at fellow Tennessean writer Brad Schmitt at he takes her picture outside the Chivanada food truck outside Basement East in East Nashville on July 22, 2023

They voted again Monday to extend the program through the end of July, so it would include the entire summer break period before school is back in session, Commissioner Jennifer Milele said.

