Middle Tennessee town down to one firefighter after Millersville chief fired in latest string of personnel changes

Millersville is down to one firefighter.

Chief Brandon Head was fired Tuesday — much like the police chief, city attorney and city manager before him — with little to no explanation.

All but one firefighter left their uniforms and placed their helmets atop the clothing piles in a tidy row down the engine bay. Then they walked out.

"Bill has been a faithful and dedicated employee and member of this department," Head said on Facebook about the remaining firefighter, Bill Mounts.

"I'm sorry for any stress or issues this caused you guys. You're basically family and I wish for nothing but the best. I'm truly heartbroken, I pray for the city and its employees."

Mounts was named interim fire chief on Wednesday morning, Commission Cristina Templet confirmed.

While the city effectively no longer has a fire department, residents will be covered through a mutual aid agreement with Goodlettsville and White House Fire Departments. However, response times will likely suffer.

Hours after Head was fired, the city posted the open position on its website.

Last week, city recorder Holly Murphy and assistant city recorder Vanessa Johnson were placed on paid administrative leave; their city emails were cut off.

The recent firings of Head and Millersville police Chief Robert Richman, who'd been on the job five weeks before he was let go, are under question. Templet pointed out during a recent work session that dismissal of department heads, according to the town's charter and policy manual, is supposed to be cleared through the commission. Instead, they were fired by interim city manager Tina Tobin.

While the Millersville charter gives space to the city manager to "appoint, promote, demote, suspend, transfer, remove, and otherwise discipline all department heads," it states that provision is subject to any personnel rules and regulations adopted by the commission.

The city's personnel policy and procedures manual, adopted by ordinance in October 2021, states "board approval shall be required to employ and discharge department heads or directors."

"That means Richman had to be fired by this commission," Templet said during a Feb. 5 work session. "So is he really still employed by us? Because we didn't fire him.

"You have the votes to fire him, but he was not fired by the board. You have to fire him as a commission, so that means you still have to pay him from the day that you guys didn't do it correctly."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee town down to one firefighter after Millersville chief fired