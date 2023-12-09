Middle Tennessee weather: Severe storms forecast for Saturday in Nashville area

Severe storms are possible Saturday afternoon and evening across Middle Tennessee and in the Nashville area, bringing large hail and damaging winds, according to the National Weather Service.

Weather today is expected to be mostly cloudy through the morning, with showers and a chance of thunderstorms beginning at noon and moving into the evening. The high is 67 degrees, with a low of 38 degrees.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible across Middle Tennessee between 1 p.m. and 11 p.m., according to the National Weather Service, bringing strong to damaging winds and a possibility of large hail. Storms have the potential of becoming "prolific damaging wind producers," causing tree damage and power outages, according to NWS. Large hail could cause minor roof damage and car damage.

"Outdoor events may need additional lead time to enact safety procedures due to fast storm motions and significant impacts," NWS advises.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is expected. Storms are expected to bring between 1 and 2 inches of rainfall in Middle Tennessee.

There is a very low chance of tornado formation, primarily south of the I-40 corridor.

Severe weather is expected in Davidson, Williamson and Rutherford Counties between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Weather officials advise to keep multiple ways to receive warnings, and have a plan in place for where to go in case severe weather develops.

