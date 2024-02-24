Middleboro fire and police: 'Juvenile female' dies as result of house fire

MIDDLEBORO — The Middleboro fire and police departments are reporting that a "juvenile female" died as the result of a house fire on Saturday morning.

In a press release, Fire Chief Owen Thompson and Police Chief Joseph Perkins said their departments responded to a fatal fire on Pearl Street on Saturday morning.

On Saturday, Feb. 24, at about 2 a.m., Middleboro police and fire responded to a report of a structure fire at 27 Pearl St., the release said.

According to the report, there were people trapped inside.

"Companies arrived on scene and found heavy fire coming from the first and second floors of the home. They made an aggressive attack to prevent extension to nearby buildings," the press release said.

According to the release, "Other companies attempted to access the home to rescue a juvenile female who was reportedly still inside, but they were unable to get inside the home due to heavy fire conditions."

Once they had knocked down the fire, the juvenile female was found deceased inside the home.

Middleboro fire and police said in the release that an adult female was transported by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital "with burn injuries that appeared to be serious."

They also said an adult male and another juvenile female were both transported by ambulance to local hospitals with less severe injuries.

Firefighters from Raynham, Bridgewater and Lakeville provided mutual aid at the scene, and firefighters from Carver covered Middleboro stations, the release said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Middleboro Fire Department, the Middleboro Police Department, the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit attached to the State Fire Marshal's Office and the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office.

