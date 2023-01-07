Middleboro Police seek to charge school staff member who allegedly assaulted student

MIDDLEBORO — Middleboro Police are seeking a charge of assault and battery against a staff member of Mary K. Goode Elementary School over a reported incident involving a student.

According to Middleboro Police Chief Joseph Perkins, the department received reports of the incident at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5.

A fifth-grade student was allegedly assaulted by a part-time cafeteria monitor at the Elementary School. The suspect is not a teacher.

Perkins said the student was evaluated by a school nurse and the parents were immediately notified.

The suspect has since been placed on leave by Middleboro Public Schools and has been summoned to appear at Wareham District Court as Middleboro Police are seeking a charge of assault and battery.

The suspect will not be identified by name unless the court approves the charge.

