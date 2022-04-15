Middleboro teen armed with steak knives foils intruder; Bourne man arrested

A Bourne man was expected to be arraigned Friday in Wareham District Court after an alleged break-in at a Middleboro home, where a 14-year-old girl who was in the house confronted the man and helped law enforcement in his arrest, according to the police. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Middleboro police responded to a reported break-in at 161 Spruce St. at 7:20 a.m. on Friday. The girl who was at home told police she woke to the sound of an intruder and confronted the man while he was allegedly attempting to steal items, police said in a statement.

The man, later identified by police as 58-year-old Jason Ridge, fled the house after he was confronted by the girl, who was armed with a pair of steak knives, she told WCVB-TV. The girl took a video of the man's car, a 2010 Chevy Silverado, and recorded his license plate as he drove from the scene, according to the police.

The lights of a police cruiser

The video enabled Massachusetts State Police to stop Ridge Friday, shortly after the incident reported by Middleboro police, as he was crossing the Bourne Bridge. He was taken to the Middleboro Police Department for booking, according to the statement.

Ridge faces charges of aggravated breaking and entering during the day, trespassing and disorderly conduct, the police said.

“I would like to commend the courageous actions of this girl," Middleboro Chief of Police Joseph Perkins said. "Even in the midst of an extremely scary event, her bravery assisted us in identifying the man believed to be responsible for breaking into her home.”

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Teen armed with steak knives foils intruder; Bourne man arrested