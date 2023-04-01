Middleborough man faces drug trafficking charges after police seize crystal meth, cocaine from home

A 27-year-old Middleborough man is facing drug trafficking and gun charges after police said they seized “a significant amount” of crystal methamphetamine and cocaine in a drug raid early Saturday morning.

Ruben Ricardo Da Silva was charged with trafficking Class B Methamphetamine in excess of 200 Grams, trafficking Class B Cocaine in excess of 100 Grams, possession with Intent to Distribute Class B (Percocet), possession with Intent to Distribute Class C (Xanax), possession of a firearm and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

About 9 p.m. on Friday, March 31, Middleborough police officers went to a home on Summer Street to serve court documents.

When officers arrived, called in detectives, secured the scene and sought a search warrant. Police obtained and executed the search warrant at about 1 a.m. Saturday.

Police recovered more than 600 grams of crystal methamphetamine, more than 100 grams of cocaine, Percocet and Xanax pills, and a 9amm Sig Sauer pistol with a large-capacity feeding device, Middleborough Police Chief Joseph Perkins said in a statement Saturday.

“Our officers’ quick actions upon arriving at the home were a major reason why we were able to make this arrest,” Perkins said. “Our detectives then acted quickly, and we were able to secure the needed search warrant. That teamwork is why we made the arrest and made a significant drug seizure.”

Middleborough Police arrested an occupant of the home, later identified as Da Silva. He is being held on $7,540 bail at the Plymouth County House of Correction.

Da Silva will be arraigned Monday morning at Wareham District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

