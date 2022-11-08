Middleborough woman identified as the victim of a deadly crash involving a man wanted by police

Massachusetts State Police identified the woman killed in a deadly crash involving a Medford man who was wanted by police.

Lori Ann Medeiros, 54, of Middleborough was fatally struck in her car Monday afternoon in Taunton just moments after the suspect took off from an attempted stop by police for an ongoing investigation, police said.

According to an MSP spokesperson, members of the State Police narcotics task force attempted to stop Hector Bannister-Sanchez, 34, while the man was driving a 2017 Toyota Highlander in Middleborough. Bannister-Sanchez, who state police say was the target of an ongoing investigation, drove away from the attempted stop at a high rate of speed. The task force members did not engage in a pursuit.

Several moments later, the suspect’s vehicle crashed into another vehicle on Kingman Road in Taunton, killing Medeiros who was inside her vehicle.

Bannister-Sanchez attempted to flee the scene on foot but was detained by a bystander and an MSP trooper. The Medford man was transported to Morton Hospital to be treated for potential injuries and was released into police care.

Police said Bannister-Sanchez was booked on motor vehicle homicide and manslaughter charges and will appear in Taunton District Court on Tuesday.

The incident remains an active and ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

