Middleburg woman convicted of stealing from relative

Jun. 2—MIDDLEBURG — A 55-year-old Middleburg woman has been convicted by a Snyder County jury of stealing in excess of $30,000 from an elderly relative.

During the years between 2016 and 2018 when Debbie E. Beachel was acting as the relative's power of attorney she made dozens of withdrawals exceeding $30,000 from the relative's bank account, according to court records.

Other family members noticed the excessive withdrawals and contacted the state police, District Attorney Michael Piecuch said.

An investigation determined that Beachel could not justify the vast majority of the withdrawals or explain where the money went and charges were filed.

Following the trial held this week before President Judge Michael H. Sholley, Beachel was convicted of third-degree felony theft by receiving stolen property and theft by failure to make required disposition.

Although Beachel had the authority to withdraw money from the relative's bank account under the power of attorney, Piecuch said, she had the legal duty to only use that money to benefit the relative. The jury found that Beachel violated that duty, he said.

"Accepting a power of attorney is a great responsibility and an important one to help people manage their financial affairs," said Piecuch. "People who accept this responsibility are to be commended, but only if they go about it the right way. Keeping complete and accurate records to show the principal's money is being spent only to benefit the principal is a critical first step."

He thanked the family members who noticed and reported the excessive withdrawals.

"Oversight is a crucial part of identifying and deterring financial exploitation, especially involving elderly individuals. If you see something, say something either to local law enforcement or the Union-Snyder Area Agency on Aging," Piecuch said.

Sentencing will be held at a later date.

Sholley deferred Beachel's sentencing until a later date pending the preparation of a presentence investigation report by the Snyder County Probation Department