Middleburgh man faces child pornography charges

Apr. 27—State Police announced a Schoharie Central School employee has been charged with promoting and possessing child pornography.

According to a media release, State Police at the Princetown barracks, with the assistance of the Troop G Computer Crimes Unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce arrested James W. Lethco, 50, of Middleburgh on April 26.

State Police said the investigation stemmed from a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. An investigation ensued and a search warrant of Lethco's home was obtained, and his home was searched Wednesday, the release said. No local victims have been identified.

Lethco was arrested and charged with promoting a sexual performance of a child younger than 17, a class D felony and possession of a sexual performance by a child, a class E felony. He was processed at the Cobleskill barracks and issued appearance tickets returnable to the Middleburgh Town Court on May 9, 2023, and released, the release said.

According to the release, Lethco was employed by the Schoharie Central School District as a custodial worker.

Schoharie Central School posted a letter to residents about the arrest on its website. It said, "A custodial worker at Schoharie Central School District was arrested this morning by New York State Police on child pornography charges that are not connected to Schoharie students. The worker, a longtime employee, was immediately placed on leave by the district. Before his placement on leave after his arrest, the worker was assigned to the day shift at the Jr./Sr. High School and did not have any direct contact with students as part of his assigned duties. Schoharie CSD is cooperating fully with the New York State Police as they continue to investigate the worker's alleged conduct."

"The safety and security of our students are the district's number one priority. This is a responsibility we do not take lightly. We will be in contact regularly with the state police as this investigation unfolds," Superintendent David M. Blanchard said on the website.

State Police said they are still investigating the case and asked anyone who has information about this crime or believes they may also be a victim, to contact the Cobleskill barracks at 518-583-7000 or crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.