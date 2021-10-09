Middlebury man's death apparently accidental

Oct. 8—GOSHEN — Investigators believe the death of a Middlebury man and business leader last week was accidental.

Evidence indicates Mark Hochstetler apparently died as a result of accidental asphyxiation, the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office said Friday. The 63-year-old's body was found by a family member in his home along the 61000 block of C.R. 37 on Sept. 29.

"There is no evidence to suggest that the event involves any threat to public safety," the prosecutor's office stated in a news release.

The statement also noted Elkhart County Coroner Merv Miller will announce his determination of the cause of death when his examination is complete.

The investigation into Hochstetler's death is still underway. Anyone with further information about the case can call investigators with the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825, the release shows.

Hochstetler was president of Honeyville Metal Inc. in Topeka.