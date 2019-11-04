Was The Middleby Corporation's (NASDAQ:MIDD) Earnings Growth Better Than The Industry's?

Understanding how The Middleby Corporation (NasdaqGS:MIDD) is performing as a company requires looking at more than just a years' earnings. Today I will run you through a basic sense check to gain perspective on how Middleby is doing by comparing its latest earnings with its long-term trend as well as the performance of its machinery industry peers.

MIDD's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 29 June 2019) of US$329m has increased by 10.0% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 13%, indicating the rate at which MIDD is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Well, let's look at what's transpiring with margins and whether the whole industry is feeling the heat.

In terms of returns from investment, Middleby has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 18% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 8.4% exceeds the US Machinery industry of 7.4%, indicating Middleby has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Middleby’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 16% to 13%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 65% to 112% over the past 5 years.

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? I suggest you continue to research Middleby to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 29 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

