Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A 0.6% Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 29th of August in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 13th of September.

Middlefield Banc's upcoming dividend is US$0.28 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.12 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Middlefield Banc has a trailing yield of 2.3% on the current share price of $48.5. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see Middlefield Banc paying out a modest 28% of its earnings.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Middlefield Banc earnings per share are up 2.9% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Middlefield Banc has delivered 0.7% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Middlefield Banc for the upcoming dividend? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. Middlefield Banc ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

