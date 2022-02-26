Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

It looks like Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase Middlefield Banc's shares before the 3rd of March to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of March.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.17 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.68 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Middlefield Banc has a trailing yield of 2.7% on the current share price of $25.63. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Middlefield Banc's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Middlefield Banc has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Middlefield Banc has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 22% of its income after tax.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, Middlefield Banc's earnings per share have been growing at 16% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, Middlefield Banc has lifted its dividend by approximately 2.7% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

To Sum It Up

Is Middlefield Banc an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Companies like Middlefield Banc that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. Middlefield Banc ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

In light of that, while Middlefield Banc has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Middlefield Banc that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

