Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.30

The board of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.30 on the 15th of December, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the annual payment to 2.3% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Middlefield Banc's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Middlefield Banc has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Using data from its latest earnings report, Middlefield Banc's payout ratio sits at 23%, an extremely comfortable number that shows that it can pay its dividend.

EPS is set to fall by 4.2% over the next 3 years. However, as estimated by analysts, the future payout ratio could be 28% over the same time period, which we think the company can easily maintain.

Middlefield Banc Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.52 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.68. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.7% a year over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that Middlefield Banc has been growing its earnings per share at 13% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Middlefield Banc's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like Middlefield Banc's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. You can also discover whether shareholders are aligned with insider interests by checking our visualisation of insider shareholdings and trades in Middlefield Banc stock. Is Middlefield Banc not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

