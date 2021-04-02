Middleport man arrested after allegedly firing shot into vehicle

Gallipolis Daily Tribune, Ohio
·1 min read

Apr. 1—MIDDLEPORT — A Meigs County man is in custody after an alleged incident on Interstate 64 in West Virginia with a shoot fired into a vehicle.

According to a statement on the Milton Police Department Facebook page, at around 1 p.m. on Thursday a woman called 911 to report that "her boyfriend had pulled alongside her vehicle on I-64 and shot a gun, striking her car. (Her) 13 month old grandchild was in the rear seat in a car seat at the time."

According to the release, Milton PD units arrived at the 28 mm (on I-64) and met with the victim along with a State Trooper.

The victim was able to identify the alleged assailant as Terry Bell Jr. of Middleport, Ohio, and the vehicle he was in.

"Quick communication with Sheriff Keith Wood of Meigs County Ohio led to the apprehension," read the statement.

Bell was taken into custody on State Route 7 outside of Middleport on Thursday afternoon.

"Lt Kyle O'Dell obtained warrants in Cabell County on Bell for Wanton Endangerment and Prohibited person with a firearm. Bell was held in Ohio on unrelated charges from that state. Chief Parsons, Sgt Scarberry and PFC Withers all assisted in the investigation," stated the release.

"Special thanks to the WVSP and the Meigs County Sheriff Office for their assistance in a great example of inter agency cooperation," concluded the release.

Information and photos from the Milton Police Department Facebook page.

