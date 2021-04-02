Middleport man arrested after allegedly firing shot into vehicle

The Daily Beast

Graeme Jennings/ReutersMultiple women interviewed by the FBI in a probe of Rep. Matt Gaetz told investigators the Florida Republican paid them for sex, The New York Times reports. Gaetz, 38, would reportedly message women he and his associates met online the times and places to meet and tell them how much he was willing to pay beforehand. The meetups took place in 2019 and 2020, according to the Times. The women also said the congressman sometimes took ecstasy before sex and would ask them to recruit others to have sex with him and his friends. They would reportedly meet the women via Seeking Arrangement, a site for wealthy sugar daddies and those in search of them. The Times confirmed that Gaetz wired the women money via Apple Pay and Cash App. The Daily Beast can confirm that Joel Greenberg does use Cash App. The Department of Justice is also investigating whether one of the women involved with Gaetz was 17 and whether he paid her or gave her gifts. The encounters involved a close political ally of Gaetz, former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg, who is in jail awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. The investigation of Greenberg gave rise to the probe into Gaetz's affairs.Gaetz's office told the Times in a statement, "Matt Gaetz has never paid for sex. Matt Gaetz refutes all the disgusting allegations completely." Gaetz has not been charged with a crime. A lawyer for Greenberg declined to comment. The investigation has spawned its own bizarre drama that roped in Gaetz's father. A former Air Force intelligence official, a real estate broker previously convicted of fraud, and a Florida lawyer allegedly targeted millionaire former state senator Don Gaetz with a $25 million extortion plot, ludicrously promising him that the federal investigation into his son would evaporate if he deposited the money. According to a document allegedly sent to Don Gaetz, the trio wanted to use the cash to ransom a U.S. hostage out of Iranian custody despite the fact that the captive, Bob Levinson, was declared dead last year. The lawyer, David McGee, told The Daily Beast the claim of an extortion plot was false. Don Gaetz phoned the FBI about the scheme and said he wore a recording wire during meetings with McGee and the real estate agent. The political fallout for Gaetz has broadened beyond the DOJ probe. News broke Thursday that Gaetz would show aides and fellow lawmakers nude pictures and videos of women he slept with, sometimes even doing so on the House floor. Republicans on Capitol Hill told The Daily Beast that they have long waited for a scandal surrounding the young party member so as to be rid of him. Gaetz, first elected in 2016, has fashioned himself a conservative firebrand in his five years in Congress. Acting as an attack dog for former President Donald Trump and various conservative culture war causes, he has appeared constantly on conservative and right-wing media. He has even gone so far as to court cable channels like Newsmax, One America News, and Fox for a potential job were he to retire from Congress. Read more at The Daily Beast.