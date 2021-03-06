Middleport man arrested on first degree felony drug charges

Mar. 5—MEIGS COUNTY — A Middleport man was arrested on first degree felony drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday.

Sheriff Keith O. Wood reports that on Thursday the Sheriff's Office K9 unit conducted a traffic stop on a black PT Cruiser bearing Ohio license plate number JBR3021. According to deputies, the vehicle came off of Story's Run Road in Middleport and turned northbound onto State Route 7. This was when deputies observed the vehicle go left of center and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.

Upon making contact with the driver of the vehicle deputies reportedly smelled the odor of marijuana coming from inside of the vehicle to which the driver reportedly verified having possession of marijuana at the time of the stop. At this time the deputies asked the driver to step out of the vehicle to which he complied.

While exiting the vehicle the driver allegedly dropped a plastic baggy containing suspected heroin out of his left hand and onto the ground. The male was taken into custody at this time for possession of heroin and marijuana.

Deputies then conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle. Located in the area of the center console was a black bag which deputies allegedly found to contain approximately five ounces of suspected crystal methamphetamine.

Arrested at the traffic stop was Ricky N. Stone, 61, of Middleport, on charges of possession and trafficking in methamphetamine, a felony of the first degree and possession of heroin, a felony of the fifth degree.

"My deputies work hard day in and day out to get this poison off of our streets and out of our community. This is a prime example of hard work paying off and we will continue our mission in combating this epidemic by cleaning up our small corner of the state," stated Sheriff Wood.

Information provided by the Meigs County Sheriff's Office.