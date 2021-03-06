Middleport man arrested on first degree felony drug charges

Gallipolis Daily Tribune, Ohio
·2 min read

Mar. 5—MEIGS COUNTY — A Middleport man was arrested on first degree felony drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday.

Sheriff Keith O. Wood reports that on Thursday the Sheriff's Office K9 unit conducted a traffic stop on a black PT Cruiser bearing Ohio license plate number JBR3021. According to deputies, the vehicle came off of Story's Run Road in Middleport and turned northbound onto State Route 7. This was when deputies observed the vehicle go left of center and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.

Upon making contact with the driver of the vehicle deputies reportedly smelled the odor of marijuana coming from inside of the vehicle to which the driver reportedly verified having possession of marijuana at the time of the stop. At this time the deputies asked the driver to step out of the vehicle to which he complied.

While exiting the vehicle the driver allegedly dropped a plastic baggy containing suspected heroin out of his left hand and onto the ground. The male was taken into custody at this time for possession of heroin and marijuana.

Deputies then conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle. Located in the area of the center console was a black bag which deputies allegedly found to contain approximately five ounces of suspected crystal methamphetamine.

Arrested at the traffic stop was Ricky N. Stone, 61, of Middleport, on charges of possession and trafficking in methamphetamine, a felony of the first degree and possession of heroin, a felony of the fifth degree.

"My deputies work hard day in and day out to get this poison off of our streets and out of our community. This is a prime example of hard work paying off and we will continue our mission in combating this epidemic by cleaning up our small corner of the state," stated Sheriff Wood.

Information provided by the Meigs County Sheriff's Office.

Recommended Stories

  • Adesanya fights Blachowicz for 2nd title belt at UFC 259

    Israel Adesanya stepped onto the UFC 259 scale in a mask and sweatpants. Few fighters love a little extra cheese more than Adesanya, whose charismatic flamboyance is as much fun as his otherworldly fighting skill. Adesanya's attempt to join the UFC's most exclusive champions' club tops the long list of reasons to be curious about UFC 259 on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

  • Ireland says UK not behaving like a 'respectable country'

    Britain's decision to make unilateral changes to Northern Irish Brexit arrangements is "not the appropriate behaviour of a respectable country" and will erode trust with the European Union, senior Irish ministers said on Thursday. The EU promised legal action on Wednesday after the British government unilaterally extended a grace period for checks on food imports to Northern Ireland, a move Brussels said violated terms of Britain's divorce deal.

  • Elizabeth Olsen said that her mom has been accidentally calling her Red Witch instead of Scarlet Witch for years

    Elizabeth Olsen's mom only found out she was called Scarlet Witch after episode eight of "WandaVision," where Agatha Harkness calls Wanda by the name.

  • Trump served with lawsuit accusing him of breaking ‘Ku Klux Klan’ laws on day of Capitol riot

    NAACP accuses Trump of disenfranchising Black voters and trying to ‘destroy democracy’

  • Finch stars as Australia levels T20 series with New Zealand

    Captain Aaron Finch carried his bat for 79 from 55 balls to propel Australia to a 50-run win over New Zealand in the fourth Twenty20 and level the five-match series 2-2 on Friday. With Finch’s impetus, Australia made 156-6 batting first before New Zealand foundered on a slow pitch, bowled out for 106 in 18.5 overs. Finch won the toss and decided Australia would bat first on the same pitch where it had beaten New Zealand by 64 runs in the previous match, and which he said “looks hard and at its best for batting.”

  • Biden news: White House defends ‘Neanderthal’ slur of GOP states, as Trump shifts blame for Senate loss

    Live updates from the White House

  • Biden secretly limits drone strikes, amid congressional scrutiny over war powers

    Obama administration greatly expanded the use of drone strikes before later imposing checks

  • ‘Always up for a fight’: Mike Pompeo refuses to rule out presidential run on Hannity

    ‘I’m always up for a good fight,’ says Trump ally

  • Myanmar protesters undeterred after bloodiest day

    She was wearing a T-shirt that read "Everything will be OK" as Myanmar police shot her in the head, on the bloodiest day yet since last month's coup.Hundreds of people attended the funeral of Angel, a 19-year-old woman also known as Kyal Sin, in Mandalay on Thursday (March 4). Mourners, many of them young like she was, filed past her open coffin, chanting slogans and singing protest songs. Some raised a three-fingered salute of defiance.And protesters returned to the streets undeterred in towns across Myanmar, despite at least 38 deaths including Angel's on Wednesday.That violence more than doubled the death toll since the military overthrew the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1.On Thursday, police opened fire and used tear gas to break up protests against military rule in Yangon.Forcing residents to cower indoors.The United Nations human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, called on the security forces to halt what she called their "vicious crackdown on peaceful protesters."At least 19 Myanmar police officers have crossed over into India, fearing persecution for disobeying orders, a senior Indian police official told Reuters.The European Union on Thursday suspended its support for development projects in Myanmar to avoid giving financial aid to the military.On Friday, the U.N. Security Council plans to hold a closed session on the crisis.

  • Live stimulus updates: Senate restarts proceedings on Biden's stimulus bill after long delay

    Biden and Democratic leaders are pushing for passage before March 14 when unemployment benefits approved under an earlier relief bill expire.

  • A day after forcing marathon bill reading, Johnson says 'preference' to leave Senate

    The day after he single-handedly delayed the U.S. Senate's debate on President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill for 11 hours, Republican Senator Ron Johnson said on Friday that he could retire from office when his term expires. The 65-year-old Republican, who was first elected to the Senate during the Tea Party surge in 2010, had pledged to spend only two terms in the Senate.

  • Lake of the Ozarks Realtor Offered $1.5K to Have Her Former Mother-in-Law Killed: Prosecutors

    Camden County JailA prominent Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent and self-described “cheer mom” has been arrested for allegedly trying to put a hit out on her former mother-in-law. Prosecutors in Camden County say Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, offered to pay $1,500 to people in St. Louis to make her former mother-in-law’s death “look like an accident.” She was reportedly concerned about the woman causing problems with her relationship with her kids.Bauman was recorded discussing the scheme, according to a press release from the Camden County prosecutor’s office. She was given multiple opportunities to change her mind when asked by a witness-turned-informant if she was sure she wanted to carry out the killing, prosecutors said, but she moved ahead with it, at one point acknowledging that she was a Christian but noting she could always ask for forgiveness later.The realtor also is said to have made no secret about her alleged plans. After sending a text message to her daughter that said, “Your grandmother will die,” Bauman allegedly plowed ahead with the plan and pushed for her former mother-in-law to be killed in the small town of Hermann.Her alleged murder-for-hire plot fell apart when an attorney for a person who was solicited to hire people to carry out the killing contacted the Missouri Highway Patrol. She was arrested on Thursday and charged with conspiracy to commit murder and is currently being held without bond in the Camden County Jail.“We’re very appreciative of what the witness did in this case,” Camden County Prosecutor Caleb Cunningham said Friday. “We encourage anyone to contact law enforcement if there’s a crime or suspected crime.” “A local realtor had several political connections and the witness was aware of these political connections,” Cunningham said. “Out of an abundance of caution, DDCC was used to avoid any hint of impropriety,” he said, referring to the Missouri Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control.Bauman, who describes herself as a realtor, an artist, an entrepreneur, and a “cheer mom” on her Facebook page, frequently posted online about her “track record of success.” While she was most well-known as a realtor, with nearly 20 years in the industry, she also apparently set a world record in a boating race last year. Her LinkedIn account also mentions work in pharmaceutical sales and an acting and modeling career, with appearances on Days of Our Lives and in Nike commercials.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Charles Barkley lost weight because he was worried about being lifted in a chair for the traditional Jewish hora at his daughter's wedding

    "Listen, I need all Jewish people on deck, brother," Chuck told Jimmy Kimmel about the chair lift. "Cause I can only get so skinny by Saturday, man."

  • Kim Kardashian calls out tabloids for comparing her to a whale and shaming her on a 'weekly basis' during her 1st pregnancy

    The 40-year-old "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star reshared several offensive magazine covers about her pregnancy weight gain in 2013.

  • NASA's new Mars rover hits dusty red road, 1st trip 21 feet

    NASA’s newest Mars rover hit the dusty red road this week, putting 21 feet on the odometer in its first test drive. The Perseverance rover ventured from its landing position Thursday, two weeks after setting down on the red planet to seek signs of past life. “This is really the start of our journey here,” said Rich Rieber, the NASA engineer who plotted the route.

  • NASA's Perseverance rover just went for its first drive on Mars, then spotted its own wheel tracks in the dirt

    Perseverance's six-wheel drive leaves quite an imprint in its path. Those wheels are ready to carry the rover over an ancient river delta.

  • A Black nurse was discharged from the hospital with a life-threatening tear in her artery. Her doctor dismissed it as a migraine.

    Ashanti Coleman's carotid artery was ruptured and 50% blocked, but she says her pain was ignored. Her experience is common among Black women.

  • Facebook to lift ban on political ads in the U.S.

    Facebook will end its temporary ban on political ads in the U.S. starting on Thursday.The company announced in a blog post on Wednesday it would soon reverse its months-long freeze on political, electoral and social ads, which it first introduced to crack down on misinformation around last November's presidential election.Meanwhile Google, which reinstated their own pause on ads following the deadly January 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol, lifted theirs last week.But they've faced criticism from both Democratic and Republican strategists, who argue that such bans were overly broad and failed to combat the issue of organic misinformation on the platforms.Earlier on Wednesday, the Democratic Congressional and Senatorial campaign committees issued a statement which criticized Facebook for not communicating a clear date to end the ban, saying the freeze had made it harder to reach voters.In its blog post Wednesday, Facebook said that its systems do not distinguish between political and electoral ads and "social issue" ads, and added that it would look at further changes to its advertising policies in the coming months.

  • Buckingham Palace continues to protect Prince Andrew but it's a different story for Meghan Markle

    The palace hasn't publicly looked into Prince Andrew's connection to Jeffrey Epstein, but it's investigating bullying claims against Meghan Markle.

  • British press up in arms over Meghan and Harry interview

    The couple said the press was one of the driving forces behind their decision to move to the U.S., but the royal family has relied on the media for generations to shore up support.