Middlesbrough electric car charging points plan approved

The current lack of charging points was a "major barrier to EV uptake" in the area, councillors heard

Plans for more than 100 electric vehicle (EV) charging points on Teesside have been approved.

Middlesbrough Council wants to install up to 160 points in 90 locations across the borough to enable residents without private driveways to charge their cars.

They will be built into existing street light posts or new bollards.

Councillors were told currently, the lack of "convenient charging options" for people that park on-street "is a major barrier to EV uptake".

The charging points - to be supplied by Ubitricity, which is owned by Shell - will be installed across Linthorpe, Newport, Ayresome and the university area.

The council will not have to fund the scheme, after £125,750 was secured from the government's On-Street Residential Chargepoint Scheme, with a further £83,333 is being provided by Ubitricity.

As part of a 15-year agreement, the authority will receive 5% of the fees generated.

