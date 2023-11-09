Middlesex Borough schools settles 'systemic racism' lawsuit with two students

The Middlesex Borough Board of Education has agreed to pay $200,000 to two Black students who sued the school district because they charged they were the victims of racist bullying.

In an out-of-court settlement first reported by Transparency NJ, the district settled the federal lawsuit in May before the case went to trial.

One student received $110,000 and the other received $90,000, court papers say.

After $45,000 paid to their attorney, Norman Jimerson, the students will receive $85,000 and $70,000, respectively, deposited in a trust fund administered by the Somerset County Surrogate Office because they are minors.

The school district has denied the allegations in the lawsuit but, since no trial was held, the allegations have not been proven or disproven.

In March 2022, the father of one of the students, identified only by her initials because of her age, filed the suit alleging that the school board had allowed "systemic racism" to "permeate" the school district for years.

The Middlesex Borough school district has denied the allegations in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleged Black students have been called "the most noxious racial epithet in the contemporary American lexicon," physically threatened and assaulted, and "administratively singled out because of the color of their skin."

The father went to a school board meeting and "implored" the board "to take these matters seriously, to look into them deeply and to somehow find a method, find the means to address the racist antics that have been taking place within the borough school district."

The father's appearance before the board came days after his daughter and a Black friend were "subject to a verbal attack and physical threat" by a student the lawsuit labeled as a "serial harasser of African-American students" and two others.

Two weeks before that incident, the lawsuit charged, the daughter and the same friend had again been harassed at a school homecoming dance by the same student who used a racial slur and made an obscene gesture.

A teacher witnessed the incident, according to the lawsuit, and told the daughter and her friend "not to say anything and keep your heads down."

“And throughout all this, the MBBOE (Middlesex Borough Board of Education) has consistently turned a blind eye and failed to meaningfully to address the racism once and for all,” the lawsuit argued.

The suit alleged the other student was "merely" asked to leave the dance, but the incident was not referred for a HIB (harassment, intimidation, bullying) investigation.

Throughout the child’s time in the school district, the lawsuit argued, "white schoolmates have … racially harassed her with impunity."

The suit also contended that the school district has failed to investigate complaints of racial harassment and discrimination "despite repeated pleas from students, parents and community members."

The lawsuit also alleged that Black students, who make up for about 6.7% of the district's 2,079 enrollment, "are disciplined at a far higher rate than their white schoolmates."

The second student was added to the lawsuit in September 2022.

That student, also identified only by her initials because of her age, alleged she had been called racial epithets and has been harassed about her hair and single-parent household,

The student told teachers and staffers about the incidents but became "discouraged" when there was no response and "doubted that they would ever intervene," court papers say.

"The harassment was so pervasive and happened so often in front of adults, (the student) concluded that school administrators, teaching staff and other employees condoned the behavior and believed reporting further would be futile," court papers say.

Several Black students, court papers say, "dislike attending Middlesex High School and at times missed school because of the racial harassment."

