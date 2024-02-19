Middlesex County home sales for the week of Feb. 18, 2024

Avenel

  • 60 N Madison Ave. $405,000.

Carteret

  • 36 Atlantic St. $720,000.

  • 63 Larch St. $385,000.

Colonia

  • 116 Cypress Drive. $640,000.

  • 23 Long Hill Road. $655,000.

  • 4 Maple St. $1,280,000.

  • 42 W Cliff Road. $369,000.

  • 60 N Grant Ave. $650,000.

Cranbury

  • 12 Cherry Drive. $1,078,147.

  • 19 Martin Way. $867,151.

  • 32 Martin Way. $1,225,207.

Dayton

  • 11 Liberty Drive. $797,600.

Dunellen

  • 1892 W 4th St. $550,000.

  • 218 Park Lane #124. $705,000.

  • 72 Depot Way #1025. $637,860.

East Brunswick

  • 39 Central Ave. $628,987.

  • 91 Hillsdale Road. $522,000.

  • 172 Stults Lane. $605,000.

  • 701 Cypress Lane #A1. $144,672.

Edison

  • 10 Markham Road. $788,000.

  • 101 Calvert Ave E. $725,000.

  • 116 Edison Glen Terrace. $500,000.

  • 140 Morris Ave. $470,000.

  • 2 Thatcher Court. $855,000.

  • 20 Price Drive. $525,000.

  • 24 Stone St. $420,000.

  • 26 Sheryl Drive. $700,000.

  • 30 Snowflake Lane. $618,300.

  • 4 Clive Hills Road. $490,000.

  • 4303 Hana Road. $430,000.

  • 45 Dorothy Ave. $740,000.

  • 46 Revere Blvd. $541,000.

  • 52 Garfield Park #A. $240,000.

  • 57 Dartmouth St. $602,000.

  • 8 Gurley Road. $885,000.

  • 1031 Waterford Drive. $335,000.

  • 45 College Drive. $250,000.

Fords

  • 28 S Columbus Ave. $405,000.

Helmetta

  • 2206 Candlelight Court. $315,000.

Highland Park

  • 201 S 2nd Ave. Apt. 39. $375,000.

  • 419 S 7th Ave. $499,075.

Iselin

  • 510 Green Hollow Drive. $325,000.

  • 76 Grand Ave. $615,000.

Kendall Park

  • 63 Kingsley Road. $625,000.

Matawan (Monmouth County)

  • 7 Pennsylvania Drive. $275,000.

Metuchen

  • 49 Jefferson St. $538,000.

  • 57 Maple Ave. $559,000.

  • 756 Middlesex Ave. #A. $522,500.

Middlesex

  • 23 Sycamore Road. $420,000.

Milltown

  • 1 Desmet Ave. $535,000.

  • 48 Ochs Ave. $530,000.

Monmouth Junction

  • 111 Bernini Way. $890,000.

  • 38 Chesapeake Road. $860,000.

  • 790 Ridge Road. $420,000.

Monroe Township

  • 10 Patrick Henry Court. $522,000.

  • 106 N Bergen Mills Road. $856,031.

  • 11 Brandy Place. $900,000.

  • 11 Spotswood Ave. $422,300.

  • 151n Providence Way. $120,000.

  • 20 Fillmore Drive. $773,840.

  • 32 Harwood Road. $500,018.

  • 74 Keswick Circle. $1,135,000.

  • 2102 Savannah Drive. $773,126.

  • 2104 Savannah Drive. $705,740.

  • 2106 Savannah Drive. $746,522.

  • 392a Orrington Lane. $250,000.

  • 511a Hazen Road. $450,000.

New Brunswick

  • 40 S Talmadge St. #42. $435,000.

  • 65 Plum St. $419,000.

  • 68 Loretto St. $320,000.

  • 75 Redmond St. $310,000.

North Brunswick

  • 1555 Potomac Ave. $492,000.

  • 873 Bradley St. $463,000.

  • 991 Grissom Ave. $585,000.

Old Bridge

  • 101 Valentino Drive. $634,900.

  • 103 Valentino Drive. $721,023.

  • 130 Archery Court. $400,000.

  • 18 Woodcrest Drive. $475,000.

  • 19 Lindsey Circle. $385,000.

  • 2 Minuteman Court. $800,000.

  • 29 Hastings Road. $575,000.

  • 316 Morgan Ave. $410,000.

  • 344 Jester Court. $394,000.

  • 40 Emily Drive. $725,000.

Parlin

  • 17 Hemlock Drive. $110,000.

Perth Amboy

  • 166 Smith St. $620,000.

  • 186 Lewis St. $345,000.

  • 389 Ashley St. $320,000.

  • 552 Neville St. $360,000.

Plainsboro

  • 34 Ashford Drive. $555,000.

Princeton (Mercer County)

  • 10 E Countryside Drive. $635,000.

  • 5 River Birch Circle. $620,000.

Sayreville

  • 9 Rhode St. $496,000.

South Amboy

  • 112 N Broadway Apt. B. $350,000.

  • 12 Anne Terrace. $500,000.

  • 242 2nd St. $350,000.

  • 319 S Feltus St. $300,000.

  • 401 Prospect St. $430,000.

South Plainfield

  • 115 Whispering Hills Road. $610,000.

  • 1226 S 9th St. $640,000.

  • 151 New York Ave. $660,000.

  • 172 Golf Ave. E. $395,000.

  • 2051 Holly Ave. $435,000.

  • 310 Lexington Ave. $560,000.

South River

  • 2 Garwood St. $415,000.

  • 3 W George St. $540,000.

Woodbridge

  • 111 Church St. $435,000.

  • 26 Martin Terrace. $349,900.

  • 409 Regency Place. $330,000.

