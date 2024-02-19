Middlesex County home sales for the week of Feb. 18, 2024
Avenel
60 N Madison Ave. $405,000.
Carteret
36 Atlantic St. $720,000.
63 Larch St. $385,000.
Colonia
116 Cypress Drive. $640,000.
23 Long Hill Road. $655,000.
4 Maple St. $1,280,000.
42 W Cliff Road. $369,000.
60 N Grant Ave. $650,000.
Cranbury
12 Cherry Drive. $1,078,147.
19 Martin Way. $867,151.
32 Martin Way. $1,225,207.
Dayton
11 Liberty Drive. $797,600.
Dunellen
1892 W 4th St. $550,000.
218 Park Lane #124. $705,000.
72 Depot Way #1025. $637,860.
East Brunswick
39 Central Ave. $628,987.
91 Hillsdale Road. $522,000.
172 Stults Lane. $605,000.
701 Cypress Lane #A1. $144,672.
Edison
10 Markham Road. $788,000.
101 Calvert Ave E. $725,000.
116 Edison Glen Terrace. $500,000.
140 Morris Ave. $470,000.
2 Thatcher Court. $855,000.
20 Price Drive. $525,000.
24 Stone St. $420,000.
26 Sheryl Drive. $700,000.
30 Snowflake Lane. $618,300.
4 Clive Hills Road. $490,000.
4303 Hana Road. $430,000.
45 Dorothy Ave. $740,000.
46 Revere Blvd. $541,000.
52 Garfield Park #A. $240,000.
57 Dartmouth St. $602,000.
8 Gurley Road. $885,000.
1031 Waterford Drive. $335,000.
45 College Drive. $250,000.
Fords
28 S Columbus Ave. $405,000.
Helmetta
2206 Candlelight Court. $315,000.
Highland Park
201 S 2nd Ave. Apt. 39. $375,000.
419 S 7th Ave. $499,075.
Iselin
510 Green Hollow Drive. $325,000.
76 Grand Ave. $615,000.
Kendall Park
63 Kingsley Road. $625,000.
Matawan (Monmouth County)
7 Pennsylvania Drive. $275,000.
Metuchen
49 Jefferson St. $538,000.
57 Maple Ave. $559,000.
756 Middlesex Ave. #A. $522,500.
Middlesex
23 Sycamore Road. $420,000.
Milltown
1 Desmet Ave. $535,000.
48 Ochs Ave. $530,000.
Monmouth Junction
111 Bernini Way. $890,000.
38 Chesapeake Road. $860,000.
790 Ridge Road. $420,000.
Monroe Township
10 Patrick Henry Court. $522,000.
106 N Bergen Mills Road. $856,031.
11 Brandy Place. $900,000.
11 Spotswood Ave. $422,300.
151n Providence Way. $120,000.
20 Fillmore Drive. $773,840.
32 Harwood Road. $500,018.
74 Keswick Circle. $1,135,000.
2102 Savannah Drive. $773,126.
2104 Savannah Drive. $705,740.
2106 Savannah Drive. $746,522.
392a Orrington Lane. $250,000.
511a Hazen Road. $450,000.
New Brunswick
40 S Talmadge St. #42. $435,000.
65 Plum St. $419,000.
68 Loretto St. $320,000.
75 Redmond St. $310,000.
North Brunswick
1555 Potomac Ave. $492,000.
873 Bradley St. $463,000.
991 Grissom Ave. $585,000.
Old Bridge
101 Valentino Drive. $634,900.
103 Valentino Drive. $721,023.
130 Archery Court. $400,000.
18 Woodcrest Drive. $475,000.
19 Lindsey Circle. $385,000.
2 Minuteman Court. $800,000.
29 Hastings Road. $575,000.
316 Morgan Ave. $410,000.
344 Jester Court. $394,000.
40 Emily Drive. $725,000.
Parlin
17 Hemlock Drive. $110,000.
Perth Amboy
166 Smith St. $620,000.
186 Lewis St. $345,000.
389 Ashley St. $320,000.
552 Neville St. $360,000.
Plainsboro
34 Ashford Drive. $555,000.
Princeton (Mercer County)
10 E Countryside Drive. $635,000.
5 River Birch Circle. $620,000.
Sayreville
9 Rhode St. $496,000.
South Amboy
112 N Broadway Apt. B. $350,000.
12 Anne Terrace. $500,000.
242 2nd St. $350,000.
319 S Feltus St. $300,000.
401 Prospect St. $430,000.
South Plainfield
115 Whispering Hills Road. $610,000.
1226 S 9th St. $640,000.
151 New York Ave. $660,000.
172 Golf Ave. E. $395,000.
2051 Holly Ave. $435,000.
310 Lexington Ave. $560,000.
South River
2 Garwood St. $415,000.
3 W George St. $540,000.
Woodbridge
111 Church St. $435,000.
26 Martin Terrace. $349,900.
409 Regency Place. $330,000.
Brad Wadlow is a staff writer for MyCentralJersey.com
This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Middlesex County home sales for the week of Feb. 18, 2024