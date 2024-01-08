Middlesex County home sales for the week of Jan. 7, 2024

Brad Wadlow, MyCentralJersey.com
·3 min read

Avenel

  • 209 Peach St. $330,000.

Carteret

  • 104 Washington Ave. $380,000.

  • 1200 Roosevelt Ave. $600,000.

Colonia

  • 183 Midfield Road. $405,000.

  • 399 Middlesex Ave. $680,000.

  • 61 Carolyn Ave. $480,000.

Dunellen

  • 605 2nd St. $540,000.

  • 723 1st St. $480,000.

East Brunswick

  • 11 Troy Court. $1,150,000.

  • 13 Park Place. $595,000.

  • 17 Buffalo Run. $605,000.

  • 23 S Woodland Ave. $500,000.

  • 2306 Commons At Kingswood Drive #6. $345,000.

  • 35 Bartman Road. $500,000.

  • 5 Sanford Road. $575,000.

  • 7 Birch Drive. $835,000.

  • 9 Mitchell Ave. $700,000.

  • 168 Wycoff Way W #A1. $340,000.

  • 323 Wycoff Way W #D2. $282,000.

Edison

  • 13 Price Drive. $470,000.

  • 16 Foyer St. $263,000.

  • 18 Heather Drive. $615,000.

  • 2 Julie Drive. $770,000.

  • 24 Liberty St. $555,000.

  • 25 Roosevelt Blvd. $650,000.

  • 291 McKinley Ave. $923,000.

  • 39 Woodedge Ave. #4a. $270,000.

  • 48 Coolidge Ave. $425,100.

  • 486 Plainfield Road. $1,399,900.

  • 5 Lehigh Ave. $538,000.

  • 73 Laurel Hollow Court. $670,000.

  • 99 Old Post Road. $520,000.

  • 18 Denise Drive. $571,250.

Fords

  • 425 Crows Mill Road. $239,000.

  • 35 Heritage Lane. $450,000.

Helmetta

  • 309 Raintree Court. $330,000.

Highland Park

  • 201 S 2nd Ave. Apt. 24. $400,000.

Iselin

  • 323 Gill Lane Apt. 12e. $268,000.

  • 324 Gill Lane Apt. 1f. $360,000.

  • 324 Gill Lane Apt. 4j. $320,000.

Matawan (Monmouth County)

  • 21 Jasmine Road. $580,000.

  • 65 Galewood Drive Apt. C. $220,000.

Metuchen

  • 14 Irongate. $680,000.

  • 20 McGuire St. $520,000.

  • 85 Blair Ave. $860,000.

Milltown

  • 145 Garretson Circle. $200,000.

  • 52 N Wilson Ave. $490,000.

Monmouth Junction

  • 2192 Ash Court. $311,000.

  • 3 Marvin Road. $612,000.

  • 57 Monica Way. $999,999.

Monroe Township

  • 12 Carly Court. $1,150,000.

  • 21 White Pine Road. $549,000.

  • 24 Stonewyck Place. $435,000.

  • 26 Hyacinth Lane. $765,000.

  • 30 Kings Mill Road. $765,000.

  • 306a Flanders Road. $365,000.

  • 337 Spotswood Englishtown Road. $710,000.

  • 4 Whitehall Road. $582,000.

  • 420 Morning Glory Drive. $654,299.

  • 53 Ethan Allen Drive. $381,000.

  • 82 Riviera Drive. $568,000.

  • 12b James Buchanan Drive. $469,000.

  • 3105 Charleston Drive. $732,676.

  • 3107 Charleston Drive. $797,390.

New Brunswick

  • 9 Voorhees Road. $550,000.

North Brunswick

  • 2 Cleremont Ave. $380,000.

  • 33 Davidson Mill Road. $635,000.

  • 333 Willowbrook Drive. $433,875.

  • 3705 Birchwood Court. $245,000.

  • 812 Waksman Place. $492,000.

  • 937 Grissom Ave. $640,000.

  • 973 Curtis Place. $660,000.

Old Bridge

  • 118 Blake Court. $340,000.

  • 15 Sunrise Road. $800,000.

  • 252 Silver Lane. $425,000.

  • 81 Austin Ave. $610,000.

  • 92 Valentino Drive. $674,900.

  • 8206 Falston Circle. $500,000.

Parlin

  • 15 Pinetree Drive. $550,000.

  • 159 Kendall Drive. $486,000.

  • 35 Joyce Place. $435,000.

Perth Amboy

  • 2 Bud Court. $520,000.

  • 40 Fayette St. Apt. 21. $130,000.

  • 748 Harbortown Blvd. $390,000.

Piscataway

  • 218 Olive St. $410,000.

  • 244 Saint Marks Ave. $500,000.

  • 254 Deep Brook Court. $480,000.

  • 261 Hanson Ave. $575,000.

  • 37 E Burgess Drive. $475,000.

  • 444 Whittier Ave. $476,400.

  • 591 River Road. $450,000.

  • 1506 Jesse Way. $289,000.

  • 26 Forest Drive. $430,000.

  • 332 Lunar Road. $535,000.

Plainsboro

  • 49 Dogwood Drive. $999,999.

  • 42 Riverwalk. $650,000.

Port Reading

  • 57 Beacon St. $572,500.

Princeton (Mercer County)

  • 12 Sayre Drive. $600,000.

  • 54 Castleton Road. $655,000.

  • 2203 Windrow Drive. $100,000.

Sayreville

  • 147 Pulaski Ave. $435,000.

  • 28 Idlewild Ave. $455,000.

  • 4 Baumer Road. $526,750.

South Amboy

  • 439 Brookside Ave. $280,000.

  • 512 Alpine St. $550,000.

  • 803 Charles St. $650,000.

South Plainfield

  • 240 Adeline Ave. $840,000.

  • 317 Merchants Ave. $280,000.

Spotswood

  • 22 Rieder Road. $533,000.

Washington (Warren County)

  • 264 Musconetcong River Road. $150,000.

Woodbridge

  • 14 Liberty Ave. $419,900.

Brad Wadlow is a staff writer for MyCentralJersey.com

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Middlesex County home sales for the week of Jan. 7, 2024

Recommended Stories