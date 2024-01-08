Middlesex County home sales for the week of Jan. 7, 2024
Avenel
209 Peach St. $330,000.
Carteret
104 Washington Ave. $380,000.
1200 Roosevelt Ave. $600,000.
Colonia
183 Midfield Road. $405,000.
399 Middlesex Ave. $680,000.
61 Carolyn Ave. $480,000.
Dunellen
605 2nd St. $540,000.
723 1st St. $480,000.
East Brunswick
11 Troy Court. $1,150,000.
13 Park Place. $595,000.
17 Buffalo Run. $605,000.
23 S Woodland Ave. $500,000.
2306 Commons At Kingswood Drive #6. $345,000.
35 Bartman Road. $500,000.
5 Sanford Road. $575,000.
7 Birch Drive. $835,000.
9 Mitchell Ave. $700,000.
168 Wycoff Way W #A1. $340,000.
323 Wycoff Way W #D2. $282,000.
Edison
13 Price Drive. $470,000.
16 Foyer St. $263,000.
18 Heather Drive. $615,000.
2 Julie Drive. $770,000.
24 Liberty St. $555,000.
25 Roosevelt Blvd. $650,000.
291 McKinley Ave. $923,000.
39 Woodedge Ave. #4a. $270,000.
48 Coolidge Ave. $425,100.
486 Plainfield Road. $1,399,900.
5 Lehigh Ave. $538,000.
73 Laurel Hollow Court. $670,000.
99 Old Post Road. $520,000.
18 Denise Drive. $571,250.
Fords
425 Crows Mill Road. $239,000.
35 Heritage Lane. $450,000.
Helmetta
309 Raintree Court. $330,000.
Highland Park
201 S 2nd Ave. Apt. 24. $400,000.
Iselin
323 Gill Lane Apt. 12e. $268,000.
324 Gill Lane Apt. 1f. $360,000.
324 Gill Lane Apt. 4j. $320,000.
Matawan (Monmouth County)
21 Jasmine Road. $580,000.
65 Galewood Drive Apt. C. $220,000.
Metuchen
14 Irongate. $680,000.
20 McGuire St. $520,000.
85 Blair Ave. $860,000.
Milltown
145 Garretson Circle. $200,000.
52 N Wilson Ave. $490,000.
Monmouth Junction
2192 Ash Court. $311,000.
3 Marvin Road. $612,000.
57 Monica Way. $999,999.
Monroe Township
12 Carly Court. $1,150,000.
21 White Pine Road. $549,000.
24 Stonewyck Place. $435,000.
26 Hyacinth Lane. $765,000.
30 Kings Mill Road. $765,000.
306a Flanders Road. $365,000.
337 Spotswood Englishtown Road. $710,000.
4 Whitehall Road. $582,000.
420 Morning Glory Drive. $654,299.
53 Ethan Allen Drive. $381,000.
82 Riviera Drive. $568,000.
12b James Buchanan Drive. $469,000.
3105 Charleston Drive. $732,676.
3107 Charleston Drive. $797,390.
New Brunswick
9 Voorhees Road. $550,000.
North Brunswick
2 Cleremont Ave. $380,000.
33 Davidson Mill Road. $635,000.
333 Willowbrook Drive. $433,875.
3705 Birchwood Court. $245,000.
812 Waksman Place. $492,000.
937 Grissom Ave. $640,000.
973 Curtis Place. $660,000.
Old Bridge
118 Blake Court. $340,000.
15 Sunrise Road. $800,000.
252 Silver Lane. $425,000.
81 Austin Ave. $610,000.
92 Valentino Drive. $674,900.
8206 Falston Circle. $500,000.
Parlin
15 Pinetree Drive. $550,000.
159 Kendall Drive. $486,000.
35 Joyce Place. $435,000.
Perth Amboy
2 Bud Court. $520,000.
40 Fayette St. Apt. 21. $130,000.
748 Harbortown Blvd. $390,000.
Piscataway
218 Olive St. $410,000.
244 Saint Marks Ave. $500,000.
254 Deep Brook Court. $480,000.
261 Hanson Ave. $575,000.
37 E Burgess Drive. $475,000.
444 Whittier Ave. $476,400.
591 River Road. $450,000.
1506 Jesse Way. $289,000.
26 Forest Drive. $430,000.
332 Lunar Road. $535,000.
Plainsboro
49 Dogwood Drive. $999,999.
42 Riverwalk. $650,000.
Port Reading
57 Beacon St. $572,500.
Princeton (Mercer County)
12 Sayre Drive. $600,000.
54 Castleton Road. $655,000.
2203 Windrow Drive. $100,000.
Sayreville
147 Pulaski Ave. $435,000.
28 Idlewild Ave. $455,000.
4 Baumer Road. $526,750.
South Amboy
439 Brookside Ave. $280,000.
512 Alpine St. $550,000.
803 Charles St. $650,000.
South Plainfield
240 Adeline Ave. $840,000.
317 Merchants Ave. $280,000.
Spotswood
22 Rieder Road. $533,000.
Washington (Warren County)
264 Musconetcong River Road. $150,000.
Woodbridge
14 Liberty Ave. $419,900.
Brad Wadlow is a staff writer for MyCentralJersey.com
This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Middlesex County home sales for the week of Jan. 7, 2024