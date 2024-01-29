Middlesex County home sales for the week of Jan. 28, 2024
Avenel
17 Paris Lane. $445,000.
Carteret
111 Lincoln Ave. $350,000.
70 Wheeler Ave. $400,000.
82 Markowitz St. $515,000.
84 Marion St. $420,000.
Colonia
231 Colonia Blvd. $710,000.
28 Prospect Lane. $588,000.
36 W Cliff Road. $475,000.
695 Inman Ave. $375,000.
Cranbury
8 Evelyn Court. $1,012,022.
Dayton
29 Breeze Drive. $900,000.
East Brunswick
24 Stearns Road. $510,000.
36 Dorchester Drive. $489,000.
871 Old Bridge Turnpike. $455,000.
903 Old Bridge Turnpike. $370,000.
104 Morgan Place #C2. $345,000.
540 Cranbury Road Apt. 334. $320,000.
Edison
26 Melbloum Lane. $885,000.
23 Liddle Ave. #6. $144,602.
35 Garfield Park #A. $215,215.
Fords
476 Crows Mill Road. $432,989.
Highland Park
119 Donaldson St. $575,000.
Iselin
45 Washington Ave. $570,000.
212 Green Hollow Drive. $327,000.
Jamesburg
27 Sedgwick St. $375,000.
Metuchen
190 High St. $550,000.
620 Middlesex Ave. $566,000.
Middlesex
12 Cedar Ave. $419,000.
722 Drake Ave. $500,000.
Milltown
195 S Moetz Drive. $515,000.
Monmouth Junction
14 Ironwood Court. $490,000.
6 Deans Rhode Hall Road. $335,000.
Monroe Township
24 Bard Drive. $865,000.
25 Fillmore Drive. $745,000.
49 Basie Court. $580,540.
635 Marion Lane. $425,000.
254 Nighthawk Drive. $420,000.
626a Deal Road. $265,000.
740a Pompton Road. $350,000.
New Brunswick
5 Lorain St. $500,000.
732 Edpas Road. $315,000.
North Brunswick
1043 Schmidt Lane. $370,000.
125 Nathan Drive. $421,000.
31 Cleremont Ave. $405,000.
413 Willowbrook Drive. $360,000.
Old Bridge
12 Arvin Road. $665,000.
141 E Greystone Road. $465,000.
19 Bruce St. $480,000.
19 Emerald Lane. $435,000.
22 Mimi Road. $332,500.
5 Mercer Road. $481,000.
89 Valentino Drive. $729,658.
Parlin
102 Giera Court. $525,000.
182 Princeton Road. $448,000.
44 Kendall Drive. $340,000.
80 Prusakowski Blvd. $475,000.
Perth Amboy
184 Grant St. $696,000.
400 Wagner Ave. $330,000.
440 Ashley St. $350,000.
468 Great Beds Court. $265,000.
639 Elizabeth St. $305,000.
Piscataway
104 Lakeside Drive N. $561,000.
309 Perrine Ave. $550,000.
311 Roosevelt Ave. $525,000.
402 Keswick Drive. $420,000.
85 Ross Hall Blvd. N. $825,000.
919 Maple Ave. $545,000.
Plainsboro
1205 Aspen Drive. $340,000.
52 Riverwalk. $774,050.
Port Murray
6 Lilac Lane. $529,897.
Princeton (Mercer County)
2 Douglass Drive. $895,000.
2107 Windrow Drive. $210,000.
Sayreville
2 Wick Drive. $485,000.
550 Main St. $475,500.
South Amboy
401 S Pine Ave. #403. $777,500.
South Plainfield
12 Thornton Court. $600,000.
South River
12 Holmes Ave. $459,000.
3 McPherson St. #5. $720,000.
Spotswood
29 Shupin St. $400,529.
Woodbridge
406 Elmwood Ave. $489,000.
Brad Wadlow is a staff writer for MyCentralJersey.com
This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Middlesex County home sales for the week of Jan. 28, 2024