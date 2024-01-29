Middlesex County home sales for the week of Jan. 28, 2024

Avenel

  • 17 Paris Lane. $445,000.

Carteret

  • 111 Lincoln Ave. $350,000.

  • 70 Wheeler Ave. $400,000.

  • 82 Markowitz St. $515,000.

  • 84 Marion St. $420,000.

Colonia

  • 231 Colonia Blvd. $710,000.

  • 28 Prospect Lane. $588,000.

  • 36 W Cliff Road. $475,000.

  • 695 Inman Ave. $375,000.

Cranbury

  • 8 Evelyn Court. $1,012,022.

Dayton

  • 29 Breeze Drive. $900,000.

East Brunswick

  • 24 Stearns Road. $510,000.

  • 36 Dorchester Drive. $489,000.

  • 871 Old Bridge Turnpike. $455,000.

  • 903 Old Bridge Turnpike. $370,000.

  • 104 Morgan Place #C2. $345,000.

  • 540 Cranbury Road Apt. 334. $320,000.

Edison

  • 26 Melbloum Lane. $885,000.

  • 23 Liddle Ave. #6. $144,602.

  • 35 Garfield Park #A. $215,215.

Fords

  • 476 Crows Mill Road. $432,989.

Highland Park

  • 119 Donaldson St. $575,000.

Iselin

  • 45 Washington Ave. $570,000.

  • 212 Green Hollow Drive. $327,000.

Jamesburg

  • 27 Sedgwick St. $375,000.

Metuchen

  • 190 High St. $550,000.

  • 620 Middlesex Ave. $566,000.

Middlesex

  • 12 Cedar Ave. $419,000.

  • 722 Drake Ave. $500,000.

Milltown

  • 195 S Moetz Drive. $515,000.

Monmouth Junction

  • 14 Ironwood Court. $490,000.

  • 6 Deans Rhode Hall Road. $335,000.

Monroe Township

  • 24 Bard Drive. $865,000.

  • 25 Fillmore Drive. $745,000.

  • 49 Basie Court. $580,540.

  • 635 Marion Lane. $425,000.

  • 254 Nighthawk Drive. $420,000.

  • 626a Deal Road. $265,000.

  • 740a Pompton Road. $350,000.

New Brunswick

  • 5 Lorain St. $500,000.

  • 732 Edpas Road. $315,000.

North Brunswick

  • 1043 Schmidt Lane. $370,000.

  • 125 Nathan Drive. $421,000.

  • 31 Cleremont Ave. $405,000.

  • 413 Willowbrook Drive. $360,000.

Old Bridge

  • 12 Arvin Road. $665,000.

  • 141 E Greystone Road. $465,000.

  • 19 Bruce St. $480,000.

  • 19 Emerald Lane. $435,000.

  • 22 Mimi Road. $332,500.

  • 5 Mercer Road. $481,000.

  • 89 Valentino Drive. $729,658.

Parlin

  • 102 Giera Court. $525,000.

  • 182 Princeton Road. $448,000.

  • 44 Kendall Drive. $340,000.

  • 80 Prusakowski Blvd. $475,000.

Perth Amboy

  • 184 Grant St. $696,000.

  • 400 Wagner Ave. $330,000.

  • 440 Ashley St. $350,000.

  • 468 Great Beds Court. $265,000.

  • 639 Elizabeth St. $305,000.

Piscataway

  • 104 Lakeside Drive N. $561,000.

  • 309 Perrine Ave. $550,000.

  • 311 Roosevelt Ave. $525,000.

  • 402 Keswick Drive. $420,000.

  • 85 Ross Hall Blvd. N. $825,000.

  • 919 Maple Ave. $545,000.

Plainsboro

  • 1205 Aspen Drive. $340,000.

  • 52 Riverwalk. $774,050.

Port Murray

  • 6 Lilac Lane. $529,897.

Princeton (Mercer County)

  • 2 Douglass Drive. $895,000.

  • 2107 Windrow Drive. $210,000.

Sayreville

  • 2 Wick Drive. $485,000.

  • 550 Main St. $475,500.

South Amboy

  • 401 S Pine Ave. #403. $777,500.

South Plainfield

  • 12 Thornton Court. $600,000.

South River

  • 12 Holmes Ave. $459,000.

  • 3 McPherson St. #5. $720,000.

Spotswood

  • 29 Shupin St. $400,529.

Woodbridge

  • 406 Elmwood Ave. $489,000.

