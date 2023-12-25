Middlesex County home sales for the week of Dec. 24, 2023

Avenel

  • 349 Prospect Ave. $500,000.

  • 404 Avenel St. $572,000.

Carteret

  • 14 Orchard St. $518,000.

  • 50 Liberty St. $420,000.

  • 96 Longfellow St. $510,000.

Colonia

  • 1 Maddie Court. $950,000.

  • 167 Kimberly Road. $580,000.

  • 51 Leslie Road. $530,000.

  • 527 Fairview Ave. $725,000.

Dayton

  • 25 Debra Drive. $879,000.

Dunellen

  • 130 Dunellen Ave. $430,000.

  • 390 Fairview Ave. $695,000.

  • 517 Jefferson Ave. $485,000.

  • 715 Station Road #724. $660,000.

East Brunswick

  • 10 Bennington Court. $850,000.

  • 18 Deerfield Road. $620,000.

  • 19 Clark Court. $514,000.

  • 327 Cozzens Court. $315,000.

  • 36 Lois Ave. $470,000.

  • 45 Dallenbach Lane. $445,000.

  • 6 Richard Road. $520,000.

  • 67 Hilltop Blvd. $715,000.

  • 808 Cypress Lane. $365,000.

  • 408 Cranbury Road Apt. 13. $250,000.

  • 74 Wooten Court #C. $77,000.

Edison

  • 125 Oakmont Court. $430,000.

  • 14 Dale Drive. $750,000.

  • 152 Fourth St. $620,000.

  • 237 Loring Ave. $400,000.

  • 295 McKinley Ave. $698,000.

  • 3 Ranchwood Court. $949,900.

  • 305 Woodhaven Drive. $350,000.

  • 4 Crescent Road. $480,000.

  • 45 Ashley Road. $750,000.

  • 48 Boulder Drive. $325,000.

  • 51 Stony Road. $556,000.

  • 71 Beechwood Ave. $715,000.

  • 73 Elmwood Ave. $620,000.

  • 7503 Hana Road. $410,000.

  • 8 Vale St. $540,000.

  • 800 Old Raritan Road. $685,000.

  • 830 Amboy Ave. $510,000.

  • 9 Estok Road. $605,000.

  • 163 Coppertree Court. $762,500.

  • 301 Woodhaven Drive. $355,000.

Fords

  • 20 S Elm St. $407,200.

Helmetta

  • 2210 Candlelight Court. $315,000.

Highland Park

  • 407 S 2nd Ave. $510,000.

  • 30 S Adelaide Ave. Apt. 8a. $395,000.

  • 702 Leia Lane. $650,000.

Iselin

  • 1112 Green Hollow Drive. $318,000.

  • 132 Kimball St. $440,000.

  • 56 Grand Ave. $445,000.

Jamesburg

  • 5 Princess Court. $2,015,000.

Matawan (Monmouth County)

  • 2 Elite Heath Drive. $337,000.

  • 38 Staghorn Drive. $471,000.

Metuchen

  • 115 Rose St. $775,000.

Middlesex

  • 1339 Bound Brook Road. $315,000.

  • 217 Greene Ave. $460,000.

  • 408 Fairview Ave. $510,000.

  • 810 Grandview St. $653,000.

  • 910 Dorn Ave. $555,000.

Monmouth Junction

  • 26 Witch Hazel Court. $466,000.

  • 34 Wisteria Court. $499,000.

Monroe Township

  • 114 Cobblestone Blvd. $790,000.

  • 12 Wing Foot Court. $950,000.

  • 16 Ardsleigh Place. $440,000.

  • 197 N Pondview Blvd. $372,000.

  • 20 Harrigan Ave. $300,000.

  • 22h Rothwell Drive. $250,000.

  • 28 Traditions Place. $650,000.

  • 30 Stonewyck Place. $470,000.

  • 38 Basie Court. $549,000.

  • 416 Grace Hill Road. $455,000.

  • 43 Fresh Ponds Road. $800,000.

  • 6 Ashley Court. $955,000.

  • 6 Mimi Drive. $875,000.

  • 667a Yale Way. $260,000.

  • 7 London Drive. $499,000.

  • 133b Concordia Circle. $270,000.

  • 1b Old Nassau Road. $260,000.

  • 2101 McDowell Road. $639,000.

  • 2111 McDowell Road. $620,000.

  • 301b Yardley Drive. $335,000.

  • 3101 Charleston Drive. $805,101.

  • 348a Jutland Drive. $360,000.

  • 411 Tavern Road. $525,000.

  • 441 Bluebird Drive. $451,000.

  • 485a Fairton Drive. $375,000.

  • 760a Dilatus Plaza. $240,000.

New Brunswick

  • 117 Nichol Ave. $500,000.

  • 2 Taylor Drive. $719,000.

North Brunswick

  • 12 Ascot Place. $765,000.

  • 2003 N Oaks Blvd. $445,000.

  • 33 Brighton Way. $275,000.

  • 339 Wimbeldon Court. $350,000.

  • 395 Church Lane. $661,000.

  • 4410 Birchwood Court. $250,000.

  • 521 1st Ave. $380,000.

  • 824 Nassau St. $405,000.

  • 850 Hoover Drive. $685,000.

  • 1090 Schmidt Lane. $343,000.

Old Bridge

  • 109 Bentley Ave. $470,000.

  • 206 Yorkshire Court. $350,000.

  • 25 Avery Drive. $525,000.

Parlin

  • 40 Chatham Square. $390,000.

  • 1107 English Lane. $533,743.

  • 1119 English Lane. $548,665.

  • 35 Rojewski Way. $400,000.

Perth Amboy

  • 114 State St. $380,000.

  • 12 Richard Ave. $425,000.

  • 27 Louis St. $310,000.

  • 368 Rector St. Unit 304. $353,500.

  • 456 Neville St. $332,400.

  • 721 Catherine St. $505,000.

  • 434 Lawrence St. Apt. 10. $222,500.

Piscataway

  • 5 Myrtle Ave. $663,000.

  • 71 Chariot Court. $360,000.

  • 296 Ventnor Court. $440,000.

  • 95 Orion Road. $203,000.

Plainsboro

  • 11 Dogwood Drive. $1,248,000.

  • 121 Parker Road. $759,900.

  • 1309 Aspen Drive. $350,000.

  • 45 Edgemere Ave. $580,000.

Princeton (Mercer County)

  • 2036 Windrow Drive. $210,000.

  • 703 Marten Road. $530,000.

Sayreville

  • 108 Miller Ave. $432,000.

  • 109 Deerfield Road. $390,000.

  • 20 Furman Ave. $590,000.

  • 26 Pero Court. $420,000.

  • 49 N Edward St. $350,000.

South Amboy

  • 260 Raritan St. $415,000.

  • 313 Elm St. $400,000.

  • 407 Meacham Drive. $470,000.

  • 423 Henry St. $398,000.

  • 812 Summerfield Ave. $218,000.

South Plainfield

  • 120 Clarke Ave. $620,000.

  • 208 Fred Allen Drive. $590,000.

South River

  • 10 Eastern St. $660,000.

  • 22 Charter Drive. $794,000.

  • 33 Kathryn St. $460,000.

Spotswood

  • 189 Main St. #191. $575,555.

Woodbridge

  • 115 Highview Drive. $430,000.

  • 521 Olive Place. $355,000.

  • 685 Barron Ave. $500,000.

  • 96 Alwat St. $620,000.

  • 293 Alpine Way #B. $92,500.

