Middlesex County home sales for the week of Dec. 24, 2023
Avenel
349 Prospect Ave. $500,000.
404 Avenel St. $572,000.
Carteret
14 Orchard St. $518,000.
50 Liberty St. $420,000.
96 Longfellow St. $510,000.
Colonia
1 Maddie Court. $950,000.
167 Kimberly Road. $580,000.
51 Leslie Road. $530,000.
527 Fairview Ave. $725,000.
Dayton
25 Debra Drive. $879,000.
Dunellen
130 Dunellen Ave. $430,000.
390 Fairview Ave. $695,000.
517 Jefferson Ave. $485,000.
715 Station Road #724. $660,000.
East Brunswick
10 Bennington Court. $850,000.
18 Deerfield Road. $620,000.
19 Clark Court. $514,000.
327 Cozzens Court. $315,000.
36 Lois Ave. $470,000.
45 Dallenbach Lane. $445,000.
6 Richard Road. $520,000.
67 Hilltop Blvd. $715,000.
808 Cypress Lane. $365,000.
408 Cranbury Road Apt. 13. $250,000.
74 Wooten Court #C. $77,000.
Edison
125 Oakmont Court. $430,000.
14 Dale Drive. $750,000.
152 Fourth St. $620,000.
237 Loring Ave. $400,000.
295 McKinley Ave. $698,000.
3 Ranchwood Court. $949,900.
305 Woodhaven Drive. $350,000.
4 Crescent Road. $480,000.
45 Ashley Road. $750,000.
48 Boulder Drive. $325,000.
51 Stony Road. $556,000.
71 Beechwood Ave. $715,000.
73 Elmwood Ave. $620,000.
7503 Hana Road. $410,000.
8 Vale St. $540,000.
800 Old Raritan Road. $685,000.
830 Amboy Ave. $510,000.
9 Estok Road. $605,000.
163 Coppertree Court. $762,500.
301 Woodhaven Drive. $355,000.
Fords
20 S Elm St. $407,200.
Helmetta
2210 Candlelight Court. $315,000.
Highland Park
407 S 2nd Ave. $510,000.
30 S Adelaide Ave. Apt. 8a. $395,000.
702 Leia Lane. $650,000.
Iselin
1112 Green Hollow Drive. $318,000.
132 Kimball St. $440,000.
56 Grand Ave. $445,000.
Jamesburg
5 Princess Court. $2,015,000.
Matawan (Monmouth County)
2 Elite Heath Drive. $337,000.
38 Staghorn Drive. $471,000.
Metuchen
115 Rose St. $775,000.
Middlesex
1339 Bound Brook Road. $315,000.
217 Greene Ave. $460,000.
408 Fairview Ave. $510,000.
810 Grandview St. $653,000.
910 Dorn Ave. $555,000.
Monmouth Junction
26 Witch Hazel Court. $466,000.
34 Wisteria Court. $499,000.
Monroe Township
114 Cobblestone Blvd. $790,000.
12 Wing Foot Court. $950,000.
16 Ardsleigh Place. $440,000.
197 N Pondview Blvd. $372,000.
20 Harrigan Ave. $300,000.
22h Rothwell Drive. $250,000.
28 Traditions Place. $650,000.
30 Stonewyck Place. $470,000.
38 Basie Court. $549,000.
416 Grace Hill Road. $455,000.
43 Fresh Ponds Road. $800,000.
6 Ashley Court. $955,000.
6 Mimi Drive. $875,000.
667a Yale Way. $260,000.
7 London Drive. $499,000.
133b Concordia Circle. $270,000.
1b Old Nassau Road. $260,000.
2101 McDowell Road. $639,000.
2111 McDowell Road. $620,000.
301b Yardley Drive. $335,000.
3101 Charleston Drive. $805,101.
348a Jutland Drive. $360,000.
411 Tavern Road. $525,000.
441 Bluebird Drive. $451,000.
485a Fairton Drive. $375,000.
760a Dilatus Plaza. $240,000.
New Brunswick
117 Nichol Ave. $500,000.
2 Taylor Drive. $719,000.
North Brunswick
12 Ascot Place. $765,000.
2003 N Oaks Blvd. $445,000.
33 Brighton Way. $275,000.
339 Wimbeldon Court. $350,000.
395 Church Lane. $661,000.
4410 Birchwood Court. $250,000.
521 1st Ave. $380,000.
824 Nassau St. $405,000.
850 Hoover Drive. $685,000.
1090 Schmidt Lane. $343,000.
Old Bridge
109 Bentley Ave. $470,000.
206 Yorkshire Court. $350,000.
25 Avery Drive. $525,000.
Parlin
40 Chatham Square. $390,000.
1107 English Lane. $533,743.
1119 English Lane. $548,665.
35 Rojewski Way. $400,000.
Perth Amboy
114 State St. $380,000.
12 Richard Ave. $425,000.
27 Louis St. $310,000.
368 Rector St. Unit 304. $353,500.
456 Neville St. $332,400.
721 Catherine St. $505,000.
434 Lawrence St. Apt. 10. $222,500.
Piscataway
5 Myrtle Ave. $663,000.
71 Chariot Court. $360,000.
296 Ventnor Court. $440,000.
95 Orion Road. $203,000.
Plainsboro
11 Dogwood Drive. $1,248,000.
121 Parker Road. $759,900.
1309 Aspen Drive. $350,000.
45 Edgemere Ave. $580,000.
Princeton (Mercer County)
2036 Windrow Drive. $210,000.
703 Marten Road. $530,000.
Sayreville
108 Miller Ave. $432,000.
109 Deerfield Road. $390,000.
20 Furman Ave. $590,000.
26 Pero Court. $420,000.
49 N Edward St. $350,000.
South Amboy
260 Raritan St. $415,000.
313 Elm St. $400,000.
407 Meacham Drive. $470,000.
423 Henry St. $398,000.
812 Summerfield Ave. $218,000.
South Plainfield
120 Clarke Ave. $620,000.
208 Fred Allen Drive. $590,000.
South River
10 Eastern St. $660,000.
22 Charter Drive. $794,000.
33 Kathryn St. $460,000.
Spotswood
189 Main St. #191. $575,555.
Woodbridge
115 Highview Drive. $430,000.
521 Olive Place. $355,000.
685 Barron Ave. $500,000.
96 Alwat St. $620,000.
293 Alpine Way #B. $92,500.
Brad Wadlow is a staff writer for MyCentralJersey.com
This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Middlesex County home sales for the week of Dec. 24, 2023