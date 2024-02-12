Middlesex County home sales for the week of Feb. 11, 2024

Avenel

  • 1056 Rahway Ave. $773,000.

  • 2904 Madaline Drive. $285,000.

  • 438 Belgrade St. $394,700.

Carteret

  • 11 Tennyson St. $719,900.

  • 46 S Whittier St. $475,000.

Colonia

  • 117 Highfield Road. $350,000.

  • 135 Cedar St. $875,000.

  • 75 Cameo Place. $510,000.

  • 854 Wood Ave. $803,000.

Dayton

  • 276 Georges Road. $530,000.

  • H11 Quincy Circle. $360,000.

  • Q13 Quincy Circle. $321,000.

Dunellen

  • 13 Spruce Hollow Road. $1,134,500.

  • 66 Depot Way #1016. $499,785.

  • 68 Depot Way #1026. $701,726.

  • 78 Depot Way #1015. $515,095.

  • 86 Depot Way #1011. $500,000.

East Brunswick

  • 152 Longfield Court. $212,500.

  • 52 Central Ave. $712,000.

  • 9 Smiths Lane. $456,000.

Edison

  • 12 Pine St. $405,000.

  • 126 Garden Terrace. $445,500.

  • 14 Traci Lane. $740,000.

  • 20 Norton St. $751,000.

  • 21 Sheppard Place. $606,500.

  • 36 Sharon Ave. $525,000.

  • 36 Starkin Road. $670,000.

  • 47 Fayette St. $517,000.

  • 52 Prospect Ave. $620,000.

  • 9 Nancy Circle. $535,000.

  • 81 College Drive. $225,000.

Fords

  • 61 Sheppard Place. $440,000.

Helmetta

  • 27 George W Helme Drive. $450,000.

Highland Park

  • 105 N 2nd Ave. $395,000.

  • 219 S Adelaide Ave. $440,000.

  • 509 S 1st Ave. $695,000.

Iselin

  • 128 Trento St. $215,000.

Keyport (Monmouth County)

  • 177 Greenwood Drive. $560,000.

  • 26 Hilltop Blvd. $230,000.

Matawan (Monmouth County)

  • 184 Heywood Court. $393,000.

  • 22 Village Drive. $680,000.

  • 1 Hawaii Court Apt. B. $235,000.

Milltown

  • 255 Highland Drive. $410,000.

Monmouth Junction

  • 21 Sweetgum Lane. $270,000.

  • 3361 Cypress Court. $247,000.

  • 6 Jordan Way. $600,000.

Monroe Township

  • 15 Intravartolo Circle. $1,089,000.

  • 19 Benjamin Franklin Drive. $470,000.

  • 22 Fillmore Drive. $770,000.

  • 257c Doremus Drive. $349,000.

  • 30 Monmouth Road. $459,000.

  • 317 Forsgate Drive. $400,000.

  • 36 Pershing Ave. $400,000.

  • 45 Harwood Road. $530,000.

  • 46 George Washington Drive. $537,500.

  • 47 Timber Hill Drive. $543,000.

  • 49 Vineyard Court. $500,000.

  • 15a Benjamin Franklin Drive. $410,000.

  • 2401 Savannah Drive. $763,442.

New Brunswick

  • 188 Fulton St. $300,000.

  • 211 Redmond St. $510,000.

  • 244 Hamilton St. $535,000.

  • 159 Remsen Ave. #9. $250,000.

North Brunswick

  • 1020 Spring St. $605,000.

  • 4005 N Oaks Blvd. $425,100.

  • 42 Delta Court. $383,000.

Old Bridge

  • 103 Diamond Lane. $441,500.

  • 12 Piersoll Road. $689,000.

  • 2 Harold St. $604,250.

  • 86 Valentino Drive. $684,900.

  • 91 Valentino Drive. $634,900.

Parlin

  • 6206 Fernandez Court #4. $287,000.

Perth Amboy

  • 147 Lee Ave. $385,000.

  • 453 Fayette St. $370,000.

  • 69 Juliette St. $450,000.

Piscataway

  • 148 Buttonwood Drive. $585,000.

  • 48 Ross Hall Blvd. N. $770,000.

  • 824 S Washington Ave. $425,000.

Princeton (Mercer County)

  • 34e Chicopee Drive. $475,000.

  • 51 Forest Ave. $350,000.

  • 9 Empress Court. $740,000.

Sewaren

  • 43 Bridge St. $470,000.

South Amboy

  • 129 Morgan Ave. $485,000.

  • 230 N Feltus St. $138,000.

  • 244 Kath St. $430,000.

  • 286 Norwood Ave. $350,000.

  • 31 Chimney Court. $515,000.

  • 359 John St. $441,000.

  • 367 5th St. $385,000.

  • 886 State Route 35. $220,000.

South Plainfield

  • 164 Robert Place. $450,000.

  • 2047 Greenwich St. $485,000.

  • 2411 Plainfield Ave. $635,000.

South River

  • 7 Spring St. $270,000.

  • 8 High St. $435,000.

Spotswood

  • 122 Manalapan Road. $365,000.

  • 202 Brunswick Ave. $325,000.

Woodbridge

  • 229 Martool Drive. $542,500.

  • 38 Clayton Court. $560,000.

  • 285 Alpine Way #C. $290,000.

