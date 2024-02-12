Middlesex County home sales for the week of Feb. 11, 2024
Avenel
1056 Rahway Ave. $773,000.
2904 Madaline Drive. $285,000.
438 Belgrade St. $394,700.
Carteret
11 Tennyson St. $719,900.
46 S Whittier St. $475,000.
Colonia
117 Highfield Road. $350,000.
135 Cedar St. $875,000.
75 Cameo Place. $510,000.
854 Wood Ave. $803,000.
Dayton
276 Georges Road. $530,000.
H11 Quincy Circle. $360,000.
Q13 Quincy Circle. $321,000.
Dunellen
13 Spruce Hollow Road. $1,134,500.
66 Depot Way #1016. $499,785.
68 Depot Way #1026. $701,726.
78 Depot Way #1015. $515,095.
86 Depot Way #1011. $500,000.
East Brunswick
152 Longfield Court. $212,500.
52 Central Ave. $712,000.
9 Smiths Lane. $456,000.
Edison
12 Pine St. $405,000.
126 Garden Terrace. $445,500.
14 Traci Lane. $740,000.
20 Norton St. $751,000.
21 Sheppard Place. $606,500.
36 Sharon Ave. $525,000.
36 Starkin Road. $670,000.
47 Fayette St. $517,000.
52 Prospect Ave. $620,000.
9 Nancy Circle. $535,000.
81 College Drive. $225,000.
Fords
61 Sheppard Place. $440,000.
Helmetta
27 George W Helme Drive. $450,000.
Highland Park
105 N 2nd Ave. $395,000.
219 S Adelaide Ave. $440,000.
509 S 1st Ave. $695,000.
Iselin
128 Trento St. $215,000.
Keyport (Monmouth County)
177 Greenwood Drive. $560,000.
26 Hilltop Blvd. $230,000.
Matawan (Monmouth County)
184 Heywood Court. $393,000.
22 Village Drive. $680,000.
1 Hawaii Court Apt. B. $235,000.
Milltown
255 Highland Drive. $410,000.
Monmouth Junction
21 Sweetgum Lane. $270,000.
3361 Cypress Court. $247,000.
6 Jordan Way. $600,000.
Monroe Township
15 Intravartolo Circle. $1,089,000.
19 Benjamin Franklin Drive. $470,000.
22 Fillmore Drive. $770,000.
257c Doremus Drive. $349,000.
30 Monmouth Road. $459,000.
317 Forsgate Drive. $400,000.
36 Pershing Ave. $400,000.
45 Harwood Road. $530,000.
46 George Washington Drive. $537,500.
47 Timber Hill Drive. $543,000.
49 Vineyard Court. $500,000.
15a Benjamin Franklin Drive. $410,000.
2401 Savannah Drive. $763,442.
New Brunswick
188 Fulton St. $300,000.
211 Redmond St. $510,000.
244 Hamilton St. $535,000.
159 Remsen Ave. #9. $250,000.
North Brunswick
1020 Spring St. $605,000.
4005 N Oaks Blvd. $425,100.
42 Delta Court. $383,000.
Old Bridge
103 Diamond Lane. $441,500.
12 Piersoll Road. $689,000.
2 Harold St. $604,250.
86 Valentino Drive. $684,900.
91 Valentino Drive. $634,900.
Parlin
6206 Fernandez Court #4. $287,000.
Perth Amboy
147 Lee Ave. $385,000.
453 Fayette St. $370,000.
69 Juliette St. $450,000.
Piscataway
148 Buttonwood Drive. $585,000.
48 Ross Hall Blvd. N. $770,000.
824 S Washington Ave. $425,000.
Princeton (Mercer County)
34e Chicopee Drive. $475,000.
51 Forest Ave. $350,000.
9 Empress Court. $740,000.
Sewaren
43 Bridge St. $470,000.
South Amboy
129 Morgan Ave. $485,000.
230 N Feltus St. $138,000.
244 Kath St. $430,000.
286 Norwood Ave. $350,000.
31 Chimney Court. $515,000.
359 John St. $441,000.
367 5th St. $385,000.
886 State Route 35. $220,000.
South Plainfield
164 Robert Place. $450,000.
2047 Greenwich St. $485,000.
2411 Plainfield Ave. $635,000.
South River
7 Spring St. $270,000.
8 High St. $435,000.
Spotswood
122 Manalapan Road. $365,000.
202 Brunswick Ave. $325,000.
Woodbridge
229 Martool Drive. $542,500.
38 Clayton Court. $560,000.
285 Alpine Way #C. $290,000.
Brad Wadlow is a staff writer for MyCentralJersey.com
This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Middlesex County home sales for the week of Feb. 11, 2024