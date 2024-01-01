Middlesex County home sales for the week of Dec. 31, 2023

Carteret

6 Patrick St. $415,000.

Cranbury

1 Hardley Drive. $900,000.

9 Evelyn Court. $993,561.

East Brunswick

104 Willow St. $565,000.

16 Frederick St. $250,000.

221 Manahan Road. $550,000.

26 Anderson Court. $340,000.

30 Morgan Place #8. $425,000.

5 Van Wickle Road. $620,000.

Edison

126 Moretti Lane. $637,000.

166 Mundy Ave. $786,000.

2 Merker Drive. $681,500.

2 Wyndmoor Way. $640,000.

20 Suydam Ave. $380,000.

3221 Edward Stec Blvd. $410,000.

36 Gurley Road. $400,000.

368 College Drive. $295,000.

37 Utica Road. $855,100.

4 Quaker St. $890,000.

80 Revere Blvd. $987,000.

81 Wintergreen Ave. W. $685,000.

168 College Drive. $291,000.

2426 Edward Stec Blvd. $420,000.

434 Waterford Drive. $378,000.

Fords

128 Liberty St. $390,000.

Highland Park

117 Graham St. $595,000.

411 Harrison Ave. $695,000.

429 S 3rd Ave. $725,000.

Iselin

140 Kennedy St. $565,000.

30 W Henry Place. $626,000.

Jamesburg

10 Woodland Road. $675,000.

17 Sand Hill Court. $415,000.

Kendall Park

22 Cambridge Road. $558,000.

Matawan (Monmouth County)

24 Iowa Court. $245,000.

Metuchen

72 Ethel St. $545,000.

Middlesex

322 Melrose Ave. $463,000.

405 2nd St. $370,000.

Milltown

7 Cherryhill Road. $470,000.

9 Howard St. $580,000.

Monroe Township

1 McKinley Court. $999,999.

1137 Vanderbergh. $456,990.

19 Ashley Court. $890,000.

193 Tanager Drive. $330,000.

2 Wellington Place. $530,000.

20 Cleveland Ave. $860,000.

2107 McDowell Road. $629,990.

2115 McDowell Road. $640,000.

263a Glen Road. $250,000.

38 Yorkshire Drive. $477,500.

4 Metro Drive. $759,990.

89 Country Club Drive. $750,000.

22b Glastonbury Drive. $375,000.

3103 Charleton Drive. $717,333.

326d Nantuckett Lane. $302,000.

New Brunswick

129 Fulton Court. $300,000.

15 Goodale Circle. $549,000.

45 Mitchell Ave. $152,500.

North Brunswick

10 Regal Court. $635,000.

1108 N Oaks Blvd. $279,100.

1251 Marigold St. $365,000.

215 Hawthorne Road. $570,000.

260 Edwards Place. $499,000.

36 Aspen Drive. $363,000.

Old Bridge

11 Baker Court. $558,000.

24 Osprey Drive. $121,720.

25 Veronica Court. $700,000.

366 Minstrel Court. $370,000.

73 Percival Court. $320,000.

812 Darlington Drive. $411,000.

Parlin

1415 Pebble Place. $335,000.

36 Kendall Drive. $430,000.

Perth Amboy

773 Gadek Place. $575,000.

Piscataway

10 Snowdrift Drive. $550,000.

654 Dial Ave. $325,000.

Plainsboro

17 Sullivan St. $1,051,000.

914 Aspen Drive. $364,000.

9220 Tamarron Drive. $361,000.

Port Reading

20 6th Ave. $505,000.

Princeton (Mercer County)

12a Andover Circle. $449,000.

1319 Bradley Court #K2002. $268,000.

Sayreville

16 Canterbury Court. $340,000.

33 Tiger Lilly Court. $400,000.

South Amboy

12 Macedulski Terrace. $460,000.

222 John St. $392,000.

37 Merritt Ave. $487,000.

525 David St. $420,000.

South Plainfield

713 Jackson Ave. $700,000.

Washington (Warren County)

79 Musconetcong River Road. $325,000.

Woodbridge

109 High St. $530,000.

145 Overlook Court #A. $320,000.

17 Jean Court. $333,000.

