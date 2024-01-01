Middlesex County home sales for the week of Dec. 31, 2023
Carteret
6 Patrick St. $415,000.
Cranbury
1 Hardley Drive. $900,000.
9 Evelyn Court. $993,561.
East Brunswick
104 Willow St. $565,000.
16 Frederick St. $250,000.
221 Manahan Road. $550,000.
26 Anderson Court. $340,000.
30 Morgan Place #8. $425,000.
5 Van Wickle Road. $620,000.
Edison
126 Moretti Lane. $637,000.
166 Mundy Ave. $786,000.
2 Merker Drive. $681,500.
2 Wyndmoor Way. $640,000.
20 Suydam Ave. $380,000.
3221 Edward Stec Blvd. $410,000.
36 Gurley Road. $400,000.
368 College Drive. $295,000.
37 Utica Road. $855,100.
4 Quaker St. $890,000.
80 Revere Blvd. $987,000.
81 Wintergreen Ave. W. $685,000.
168 College Drive. $291,000.
2426 Edward Stec Blvd. $420,000.
434 Waterford Drive. $378,000.
Fords
128 Liberty St. $390,000.
Highland Park
117 Graham St. $595,000.
411 Harrison Ave. $695,000.
429 S 3rd Ave. $725,000.
Iselin
140 Kennedy St. $565,000.
30 W Henry Place. $626,000.
Jamesburg
10 Woodland Road. $675,000.
17 Sand Hill Court. $415,000.
Kendall Park
22 Cambridge Road. $558,000.
Matawan (Monmouth County)
24 Iowa Court. $245,000.
Metuchen
72 Ethel St. $545,000.
Middlesex
322 Melrose Ave. $463,000.
405 2nd St. $370,000.
Milltown
7 Cherryhill Road. $470,000.
9 Howard St. $580,000.
Monroe Township
1 McKinley Court. $999,999.
1137 Vanderbergh. $456,990.
19 Ashley Court. $890,000.
193 Tanager Drive. $330,000.
2 Wellington Place. $530,000.
20 Cleveland Ave. $860,000.
2107 McDowell Road. $629,990.
2115 McDowell Road. $640,000.
263a Glen Road. $250,000.
38 Yorkshire Drive. $477,500.
4 Metro Drive. $759,990.
89 Country Club Drive. $750,000.
22b Glastonbury Drive. $375,000.
3103 Charleton Drive. $717,333.
326d Nantuckett Lane. $302,000.
New Brunswick
129 Fulton Court. $300,000.
15 Goodale Circle. $549,000.
45 Mitchell Ave. $152,500.
North Brunswick
10 Regal Court. $635,000.
1108 N Oaks Blvd. $279,100.
1251 Marigold St. $365,000.
215 Hawthorne Road. $570,000.
260 Edwards Place. $499,000.
36 Aspen Drive. $363,000.
Old Bridge
11 Baker Court. $558,000.
24 Osprey Drive. $121,720.
25 Veronica Court. $700,000.
366 Minstrel Court. $370,000.
73 Percival Court. $320,000.
812 Darlington Drive. $411,000.
Parlin
1415 Pebble Place. $335,000.
36 Kendall Drive. $430,000.
Perth Amboy
773 Gadek Place. $575,000.
Piscataway
10 Snowdrift Drive. $550,000.
654 Dial Ave. $325,000.
Plainsboro
17 Sullivan St. $1,051,000.
914 Aspen Drive. $364,000.
9220 Tamarron Drive. $361,000.
Port Reading
20 6th Ave. $505,000.
Princeton (Mercer County)
12a Andover Circle. $449,000.
1319 Bradley Court #K2002. $268,000.
Sayreville
16 Canterbury Court. $340,000.
33 Tiger Lilly Court. $400,000.
South Amboy
12 Macedulski Terrace. $460,000.
222 John St. $392,000.
37 Merritt Ave. $487,000.
525 David St. $420,000.
South Plainfield
713 Jackson Ave. $700,000.
Washington (Warren County)
79 Musconetcong River Road. $325,000.
Woodbridge
109 High St. $530,000.
145 Overlook Court #A. $320,000.
17 Jean Court. $333,000.
Brad Wadlow is a staff writer for MyCentralJersey.com
This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Middlesex County home sales for the week of Dec. 31, 2023