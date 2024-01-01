Middlesex County home sales for the week of Dec. 31, 2023

Carteret

  • 6 Patrick St. $415,000.

Cranbury

  • 1 Hardley Drive. $900,000.

  • 9 Evelyn Court. $993,561.

East Brunswick

  • 104 Willow St. $565,000.

  • 16 Frederick St. $250,000.

  • 221 Manahan Road. $550,000.

  • 26 Anderson Court. $340,000.

  • 30 Morgan Place #8. $425,000.

  • 5 Van Wickle Road. $620,000.

Edison

  • 126 Moretti Lane. $637,000.

  • 166 Mundy Ave. $786,000.

  • 2 Merker Drive. $681,500.

  • 2 Wyndmoor Way. $640,000.

  • 20 Suydam Ave. $380,000.

  • 3221 Edward Stec Blvd. $410,000.

  • 36 Gurley Road. $400,000.

  • 368 College Drive. $295,000.

  • 37 Utica Road. $855,100.

  • 4 Quaker St. $890,000.

  • 80 Revere Blvd. $987,000.

  • 81 Wintergreen Ave. W. $685,000.

  • 168 College Drive. $291,000.

  • 2426 Edward Stec Blvd. $420,000.

  • 434 Waterford Drive. $378,000.

Fords

  • 128 Liberty St. $390,000.

Highland Park

  • 117 Graham St. $595,000.

  • 411 Harrison Ave. $695,000.

  • 429 S 3rd Ave. $725,000.

Iselin

  • 140 Kennedy St. $565,000.

  • 30 W Henry Place. $626,000.

Jamesburg

  • 10 Woodland Road. $675,000.

  • 17 Sand Hill Court. $415,000.

Kendall Park

  • 22 Cambridge Road. $558,000.

Matawan (Monmouth County)

  • 24 Iowa Court. $245,000.

Metuchen

  • 72 Ethel St. $545,000.

Middlesex

  • 322 Melrose Ave. $463,000.

  • 405 2nd St. $370,000.

Milltown

  • 7 Cherryhill Road. $470,000.

  • 9 Howard St. $580,000.

Monroe Township

  • 1 McKinley Court. $999,999.

  • 1137 Vanderbergh. $456,990.

  • 19 Ashley Court. $890,000.

  • 193 Tanager Drive. $330,000.

  • 2 Wellington Place. $530,000.

  • 20 Cleveland Ave. $860,000.

  • 2107 McDowell Road. $629,990.

  • 2115 McDowell Road. $640,000.

  • 263a Glen Road. $250,000.

  • 38 Yorkshire Drive. $477,500.

  • 4 Metro Drive. $759,990.

  • 89 Country Club Drive. $750,000.

  • 22b Glastonbury Drive. $375,000.

  • 3103 Charleton Drive. $717,333.

  • 326d Nantuckett Lane. $302,000.

New Brunswick

  • 129 Fulton Court. $300,000.

  • 15 Goodale Circle. $549,000.

  • 45 Mitchell Ave. $152,500.

North Brunswick

  • 10 Regal Court. $635,000.

  • 1108 N Oaks Blvd. $279,100.

  • 1251 Marigold St. $365,000.

  • 215 Hawthorne Road. $570,000.

  • 260 Edwards Place. $499,000.

  • 36 Aspen Drive. $363,000.

Old Bridge

  • 11 Baker Court. $558,000.

  • 24 Osprey Drive. $121,720.

  • 25 Veronica Court. $700,000.

  • 366 Minstrel Court. $370,000.

  • 73 Percival Court. $320,000.

  • 812 Darlington Drive. $411,000.

Parlin

  • 1415 Pebble Place. $335,000.

  • 36 Kendall Drive. $430,000.

Perth Amboy

  • 773 Gadek Place. $575,000.

Piscataway

  • 10 Snowdrift Drive. $550,000.

  • 654 Dial Ave. $325,000.

Plainsboro

  • 17 Sullivan St. $1,051,000.

  • 914 Aspen Drive. $364,000.

  • 9220 Tamarron Drive. $361,000.

Port Reading

  • 20 6th Ave. $505,000.

Princeton (Mercer County)

  • 12a Andover Circle. $449,000.

  • 1319 Bradley Court #K2002. $268,000.

Sayreville

  • 16 Canterbury Court. $340,000.

  • 33 Tiger Lilly Court. $400,000.

South Amboy

  • 12 Macedulski Terrace. $460,000.

  • 222 John St. $392,000.

  • 37 Merritt Ave. $487,000.

  • 525 David St. $420,000.

South Plainfield

  • 713 Jackson Ave. $700,000.

Washington (Warren County)

  • 79 Musconetcong River Road. $325,000.

Woodbridge

  • 109 High St. $530,000.

  • 145 Overlook Court #A. $320,000.

  • 17 Jean Court. $333,000.

