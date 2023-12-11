Middlesex County home sales for the week of Dec. 10, 2023

Avenel

  • 55 George St. $400,000.

  • 803 Madaline Drive. $367,000.

Carteret

  • 108 Hagaman St. $760,000.

  • 11 Taylor Ave. $470,000.

  • 124 Coolidge Ave. $450,000.

  • 172 Emerson St. $460,000.

  • 23 Dunster St. $380,000.

  • 301 Carteret Ave. $585,000.

Colonia

  • 3 Quaker Lane. $530,000.

  • 32 Middle Hill Road. $730,000.

  • 453 Colonia Blvd. $489,000.

Cranbury

  • 13 Evelyn Court. $1,139,523.

  • 3 Evelyn Court. $954,682.

  • 95 S Main St. $415,000.

Dunellen

  • 125 Front St. $415,000.

  • 406 Madison Ave. $465,000.

  • 709 Station Road #713. $541,500.

East Brunswick

  • 12 Valley Forge Drive. $595,000.

  • 15 Southerland Drive. $750,000.

  • 19 Huntington Road. $505,000.

  • 24 Rebel Run Drive. $950,000.

  • 27 Merrill Ave. $425,000.

  • 27 Messler St. $680,000.

  • 273 Rues Lane. $615,000.

  • 347 McDowell Drive. $296,000.

  • 353 Bromley Place. $450,000.

  • 66 Central Ave. $730,000.

  • 1702 Cypress Lane #A2. $365,000.

  • 540 Cranbury Road Apt. 113. $260,000.

Edison

  • 13 Eardley Road. $550,000.

  • 2038 Edward Stec Blvd. $490,000.

  • 21 Mount Pleasant Ave. $575,000.

  • 287 Sylvan Dell Ave. $420,000.

  • 51 Karen Place. $573,000.

  • 552 Grove Ave. $750,000.

  • 81 Raymond St. $365,000.

  • 308 Westgate Drive. $500,000.

  • 377 College Drive. $110,000.

Fords

  • 119 Mary Ave. $400,000.

  • 390 Ford Ave. $469,500.

Highland Park

  • 115 Park Place. $501,000.

Iselin

  • 213 E Louis Place. $610,000.

Jamesburg

  • 1 Mine Road. $375,000.

Kendall Park

  • 34 Russett Road. $630,000.

  • 8 Halsey Road. $550,000.

Matawan (Monmouth County)

  • 22 Bramble Lane. $460,000.

  • 6 Michigan Drive #79. $310,000.

Metuchen

  • 82 Rose St. $1,341,200.

  • 82 Spring St. $1,125,000.

  • 205 Rose St. #201j. $360,000.

Middlesex

  • 131 Runyon Ave. $390,000.

  • 15 Emma Place. $405,000.

  • 36 Louis Ave. $405,000.

Monmouth Junction

  • 30 Catawba Court. $485,000.

  • 7 Monica Way. $811,111.

  • 95 Heather Court #219. $420,000.

Monroe Township

  • 12 Vizcaya Drive. $655,000.

  • 16 Tamarack Road. $655,000.

  • 18 Country Club Drive. $552,000.

  • 2 Metro Drive. $790,000.

  • 2 Wintons Way. $520,000.

  • 2005 McDowell Road. $610,000.

  • 21a Ashbourne Drive. $360,000.

  • 26 Stonewyck Place. $500,000.

  • 28 Basie Court. $546,040.

  • 37 Merlot Court. $625,000.

  • 3702 Charleston Drive. $806,436.

  • 4 Miko Drive. $600,000.

  • 415 Madison Ave. $489,900.

  • 4d Andrew Jackson Court. $330,000.

  • 650a Windsor Way. $275,000.

  • 687b Yarborough Way. $350,000.

  • 76 Country Club Drive. $686,700.

  • 82 Longwood Drive. $780,000.

  • 1135 Vanderbergh Blvd. $444,490.

  • 1136 Vanderbergh Blvd. $435,490.

  • 130a Balsam Plaza. $355,000.

  • 2003 McDowell Road. $610,000.

  • 2009 McDowell Road. $600,000.

  • 204c Old Nassau Road. $299,000.

  • 27b Bedfordshire Drive. $375,000.

  • 3704 Charleston Drive. $746,737.

  • 376b Stirling Drive. $300,000.

New Brunswick

  • 176 Rutgers St. $270,000.

  • 634 Edpas Road. $311,000.

  • 91 Lawrence Lane #27c. $310,000.

North Brunswick

  • 11 Palmetto Way. $615,000.

  • 1688 Hudson Ave. $697,000.

  • 6304 N Oaks Blvd. $415,000.

  • 1015 Schmidt Lane #122. $280,000.

Old Bridge

  • 131 Goldmine Lane. $475,000.

  • 26 Shadowlawn Drive. $335,000.

  • 3 Mark Place. $590,000.

  • 4 Tall Oaks Court. $675,000.

Parlin

  • 25 Sandpiper Drive #1904. $385,000.

  • 33 Dusko Drive. $700,000.

  • 49 Wilson Ave. $450,000.

  • 9 Kozekowski Ave. $800,000.

  • 1103 English Lane. $535,115.

  • 1105 English Lane. $543,490.

  • 1115 English Lane. $548,185.

  • 57 Farnham Square #257. $270,000.

Perth Amboy

  • 14 Loretta St. $450,000.

  • 381 Prospect St. $555,000.

  • 467 Park Ave. $495,000.

  • 648 Atlantic Ave. $200,000.

  • 650 Kelly Ave. $365,000.

  • 765 Mary St. $370,000.

  • 849 Barry Ave. $510,000.

Piscataway

  • 1 Brook Hollow Road. $440,000.

  • 1104 Smith St. $323,000.

  • 216 Tabb Ave. $615,000.

  • 305 2nd Ave. $700,000.

  • 351 S Washington Ave. $443,080.

  • 401 Baldwin St. $542,500.

  • 417 Patton Ave. $720,000.

  • 5 Oakwood Way. $791,000.

  • 52 Lackland Ave. $366,500.

  • 67 Roberts Ave. E. $430,000.

  • 824 Liberty Court. $395,000.

  • 1406 Sabrina Lane. $280,000.

Plainsboro

  • 139 Tennyson Drive. $543,000.

  • 53 Riverwalk. $710,000.

Port Murray (Warren County)

  • 199 Old Turnpike Road. $617,000.

Port Reading

  • 129 Turner St. $475,000.

Princeton (Mercer County)

  • 633 Sayre Drive. $677,000.

  • 65 Sayre Drive. $640,000.

  • 103 Wellington Park Drive #B1. $610,000.

  • 2219 Windrow Drive. $875,000.

Sayreville

  • 126 Colony Club Drive #1601. $401,000.

South Amboy

  • 107 State Route 35. $265,500.

  • 166 Manor St. $590,000.

  • 200 Bayview Ave. $665,000.

  • 228 Hillcrest Ave. $315,000.

  • 28 Harbor Bay Circle. $530,000.

  • 348 David St. $360,000.

  • 35 Cliffwood Way. $460,000.

  • 35 Eugene Blvd. $655,000.

  • 384 Highland St. $520,000.

  • 63 Morris Court. $710,000.

  • 110 S Shore Drive #403. $597,600.

South Plainfield

  • 1035 Flakne Court. $372,200.

  • 108 Desepio Ave. $560,000.

  • 121 Madison Drive. $540,000.

  • 210 Hopkinson St. $605,000.

  • 2211 2nd Place. $399,000.

  • 303 Lexington Ave. $460,700.

South River

  • 122 Prentice Ave. $500,000.

  • 59 George St. $338,500.

Woodbridge

  • 208 Maple Hill Drive. $415,000.

  • 783 Aborn Ave. $885,000.

  • 201 Sierra Court #C. $313,000.

