Middlesex County home sales for the week of Dec. 10, 2023
Avenel
55 George St. $400,000.
803 Madaline Drive. $367,000.
Carteret
108 Hagaman St. $760,000.
11 Taylor Ave. $470,000.
124 Coolidge Ave. $450,000.
172 Emerson St. $460,000.
23 Dunster St. $380,000.
301 Carteret Ave. $585,000.
Colonia
3 Quaker Lane. $530,000.
32 Middle Hill Road. $730,000.
453 Colonia Blvd. $489,000.
Cranbury
13 Evelyn Court. $1,139,523.
3 Evelyn Court. $954,682.
95 S Main St. $415,000.
Dunellen
125 Front St. $415,000.
406 Madison Ave. $465,000.
709 Station Road #713. $541,500.
East Brunswick
12 Valley Forge Drive. $595,000.
15 Southerland Drive. $750,000.
19 Huntington Road. $505,000.
24 Rebel Run Drive. $950,000.
27 Merrill Ave. $425,000.
27 Messler St. $680,000.
273 Rues Lane. $615,000.
347 McDowell Drive. $296,000.
353 Bromley Place. $450,000.
66 Central Ave. $730,000.
1702 Cypress Lane #A2. $365,000.
540 Cranbury Road Apt. 113. $260,000.
Edison
13 Eardley Road. $550,000.
2038 Edward Stec Blvd. $490,000.
21 Mount Pleasant Ave. $575,000.
287 Sylvan Dell Ave. $420,000.
51 Karen Place. $573,000.
552 Grove Ave. $750,000.
81 Raymond St. $365,000.
308 Westgate Drive. $500,000.
377 College Drive. $110,000.
Fords
119 Mary Ave. $400,000.
390 Ford Ave. $469,500.
Highland Park
115 Park Place. $501,000.
Iselin
213 E Louis Place. $610,000.
Jamesburg
1 Mine Road. $375,000.
Kendall Park
34 Russett Road. $630,000.
8 Halsey Road. $550,000.
Matawan (Monmouth County)
22 Bramble Lane. $460,000.
6 Michigan Drive #79. $310,000.
Metuchen
82 Rose St. $1,341,200.
82 Spring St. $1,125,000.
205 Rose St. #201j. $360,000.
Middlesex
131 Runyon Ave. $390,000.
15 Emma Place. $405,000.
36 Louis Ave. $405,000.
Monmouth Junction
30 Catawba Court. $485,000.
7 Monica Way. $811,111.
95 Heather Court #219. $420,000.
Monroe Township
12 Vizcaya Drive. $655,000.
16 Tamarack Road. $655,000.
18 Country Club Drive. $552,000.
2 Metro Drive. $790,000.
2 Wintons Way. $520,000.
2005 McDowell Road. $610,000.
21a Ashbourne Drive. $360,000.
26 Stonewyck Place. $500,000.
28 Basie Court. $546,040.
37 Merlot Court. $625,000.
3702 Charleston Drive. $806,436.
4 Miko Drive. $600,000.
415 Madison Ave. $489,900.
4d Andrew Jackson Court. $330,000.
650a Windsor Way. $275,000.
687b Yarborough Way. $350,000.
76 Country Club Drive. $686,700.
82 Longwood Drive. $780,000.
1135 Vanderbergh Blvd. $444,490.
1136 Vanderbergh Blvd. $435,490.
130a Balsam Plaza. $355,000.
2003 McDowell Road. $610,000.
2009 McDowell Road. $600,000.
204c Old Nassau Road. $299,000.
27b Bedfordshire Drive. $375,000.
3704 Charleston Drive. $746,737.
376b Stirling Drive. $300,000.
New Brunswick
176 Rutgers St. $270,000.
634 Edpas Road. $311,000.
91 Lawrence Lane #27c. $310,000.
North Brunswick
11 Palmetto Way. $615,000.
1688 Hudson Ave. $697,000.
6304 N Oaks Blvd. $415,000.
1015 Schmidt Lane #122. $280,000.
Old Bridge
131 Goldmine Lane. $475,000.
26 Shadowlawn Drive. $335,000.
3 Mark Place. $590,000.
4 Tall Oaks Court. $675,000.
Parlin
25 Sandpiper Drive #1904. $385,000.
33 Dusko Drive. $700,000.
49 Wilson Ave. $450,000.
9 Kozekowski Ave. $800,000.
1103 English Lane. $535,115.
1105 English Lane. $543,490.
1115 English Lane. $548,185.
57 Farnham Square #257. $270,000.
Perth Amboy
14 Loretta St. $450,000.
381 Prospect St. $555,000.
467 Park Ave. $495,000.
648 Atlantic Ave. $200,000.
650 Kelly Ave. $365,000.
765 Mary St. $370,000.
849 Barry Ave. $510,000.
Piscataway
1 Brook Hollow Road. $440,000.
1104 Smith St. $323,000.
216 Tabb Ave. $615,000.
305 2nd Ave. $700,000.
351 S Washington Ave. $443,080.
401 Baldwin St. $542,500.
417 Patton Ave. $720,000.
5 Oakwood Way. $791,000.
52 Lackland Ave. $366,500.
67 Roberts Ave. E. $430,000.
824 Liberty Court. $395,000.
1406 Sabrina Lane. $280,000.
Plainsboro
139 Tennyson Drive. $543,000.
53 Riverwalk. $710,000.
Port Murray (Warren County)
199 Old Turnpike Road. $617,000.
Port Reading
129 Turner St. $475,000.
Princeton (Mercer County)
633 Sayre Drive. $677,000.
65 Sayre Drive. $640,000.
103 Wellington Park Drive #B1. $610,000.
2219 Windrow Drive. $875,000.
Sayreville
126 Colony Club Drive #1601. $401,000.
South Amboy
107 State Route 35. $265,500.
166 Manor St. $590,000.
200 Bayview Ave. $665,000.
228 Hillcrest Ave. $315,000.
28 Harbor Bay Circle. $530,000.
348 David St. $360,000.
35 Cliffwood Way. $460,000.
35 Eugene Blvd. $655,000.
384 Highland St. $520,000.
63 Morris Court. $710,000.
110 S Shore Drive #403. $597,600.
South Plainfield
1035 Flakne Court. $372,200.
108 Desepio Ave. $560,000.
121 Madison Drive. $540,000.
210 Hopkinson St. $605,000.
2211 2nd Place. $399,000.
303 Lexington Ave. $460,700.
South River
122 Prentice Ave. $500,000.
59 George St. $338,500.
Woodbridge
208 Maple Hill Drive. $415,000.
783 Aborn Ave. $885,000.
201 Sierra Court #C. $313,000.
