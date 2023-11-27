Middlesex County home sales for the week of Nov. 26, 2023

Brad Wadlow, MyCentralJersey.com
Asbury (Warren County)

  • 424 Mine Road. $999,999.

Avenel

  • 156 Demorest Ave. $410,000.

  • 27 Kirk St. $430,000.

  • 513 Peach St. $315,000.

Carteret

  • 38 Harris St. $615,000.

  • 43 Chrome Ave. $301,000.

  • 45 George St. $325,000.

Colonia

  • 40 Neptune Place. $620,000.

Cranbury

  • 1 Wesley Place. $165,000.

Dayton

  • B13 Georges Road. $335,000.

Dunellen

  • 717 Station Road #811. $541,577.

East Brunswick

  • 159 Stults Lane. $534,000.

  • 18 Sherman Ave. $360,000.

  • 19 Brookdale Road. $655,000.

  • 41 Gage Road. $540,000.

  • 52 Highland St. $295,000.

  • 58 Devon Drive. $675,000.

  • 4109 Cedar Village Blvd. $370,000.

Edison

  • 10 Gentore Court. $575,000.

  • 11 Anthony Ave. $1,150,000.

  • 12 Longview Road. $1,250,000.

  • 14 Dana Circle. $900,000.

  • 15 Ten Eyck Place. $1,419,000.

  • 20 Rolling Brook Drive. $980,000.

  • 24 Chapel St. $620,000.

  • 49 Gate House Lane. $535,000.

  • 5 Ranchwood Court. $949,900.

  • 552 Westgate Drive. $505,000.

  • 56 Sharon Ave. $560,000.

  • 72 Ashley Road. $574,999.

  • 98 Stratford Circle. $602,345.

  • 61 Gate House Lane. $407,500.

Highland Park

  • 208 S 8th Ave. $385,000.

  • 252 Cleveland Ave. $750,000.

  • 34 Penzias Place. $785,000.

  • 702 S 2nd Ave. $785,000.

Iselin

  • 110 W Warren St. $452,000.

  • 32 Concord Road. $330,000.

Jamesburg

  • 22 Half Acre Road. $479,630.

  • 112 Brookview Circle #197. $367,000.

Matawan (Monmouth County)

  • 119 Bowne Court. $429,900.

  • 160 Penn Court. $400,000.

  • 67 Galewood Drive Apt. C. $215,000.

Metuchen

  • 14 Reilly Court. $400,000.

  • 146 McGuire St. $500,000.

  • 15 Burr Drive. $745,000.

  • 20 Weston St. $861,425.

  • 92 Isabelle St. $483,000.

Middlesex

  • 16 Garden Place. $495,000.

  • 337 Union Ave. $525,000.

  • 524 Voorhees Ave. $520,000.

  • 618 Drake Ave. $455,000.

Milltown

  • 12 Millers Lane. $525,000.

  • 29 Bruce Court. $525,000.

  • 43 S Main St. $450,000.

  • 50 Pershing Ave. $390,000.

  • 79 1st St. $450,000.

Monmouth Junction

  • 15 Periwinkle Drive. $999,000.

  • 49 Foxtail Lane. $290,000.

Monroe Township

  • 10 Remington Ave. $1,199,900.

  • 111 Applegate Ave. $705,000.

  • 1132 Vanderbergh. $449,990.

  • 12 Remington Ave. $1,274,900.

  • 156 N Masters Drive. $775,000.

  • 17 Vizcaya Drive. $789,175.

  • 18b John Adams Court. $440,000.

  • 19 Nappa Court. $600,000.

  • 2001 McDowell Road. $650,990.

  • 2007 McDowell Road. $629,990.

  • 2013 McDowell Road. $600,000.

  • 2015 McDowell Road. $635,000.

  • 24 Basie Court. $540,000.

  • 6 Gormley Lane. $450,000.

  • 65 Yorkshire Drive. $416,000.

  • 69 Westboro Lane. $535,000.

  • 76 Winthrop Road. $400,000.

  • 142b Providence Way. $245,000.

  • 16a Patrick Henry Court. $345,000.

  • 210a Madison Lane. $280,000.

  • 3201 Charleston Drive. $703,990.

  • 3203 Charleston Drive. $728,185.

  • 3207 Charleston Drive. $700,810.

  • 333c Newport Way. $359,900.

  • 38a George Washington Drive. $325,000.

  • 593a Tilton Way. $292,000.

  • 776a Spirea Plaza. $325,000.

  • 847d Sewell Road. $270,000.

  • 98c Dogwood Plaza. $327,000.

New Brunswick

  • 19 Jefferson Ave. $350,000.

  • 32 Dix St. $431,000.

  • 73 Nichol Ave. $420,000.

North Brunswick

  • 2436 Canterbury Lane. $645,000.

  • 318 Plymouth Road. $405,000.

  • 323 Constitution Circle. $330,000.

  • 381 Hadleigh Lane. $310,000.

  • 4 Lakeview Court. $1,675,000.

  • 41 Pennsylvania Way. $229,000.

  • 5 Bradley Court. $670,000.

  • 578 Nassau St. $270,000.

Old Bridge

  • 16 Stone Ridge Road. $801,000.

  • 19 Austin Ave. $40,000.

  • 313 Park Ave. $275,000.

  • 5 Gazania Drive. $886,073.

  • 57 Madison Ave. $590,000.

  • 775 Darlington Drive. $405,000.

  • 96 Valentino Drive. $727,272.

  • 5 Cottrell Court. $612,000.

Parlin

  • 18 Latham Circle. $425,000.

  • 4 Amherst Place. $510,000.

  • 6402 Fernandez Court. $390,000.

  • 9 Senna Drive. $485,000.

  • 19 Farnham Square #219. $335,000.

Perth Amboy

  • 189 Washington St. $395,000.

  • 315 Silzer St. $565,000.

  • 492 Neville St. $315,000.

  • 637 Hanson Ave. $415,000.

  • 998 Florida Grove Road. $475,000.

  • 486 Great Beds Court. $250,000.

Piscataway

  • 141 School St. $810,442.

  • 31 Hancock Road. $655,000.

  • 373 Rushmore Ave. $430,000.

  • 4 E Burgess Drive. $581,000.

  • 5125 Wade St. $502,000.

  • 627 Lorhan Drive. $567,500.

  • 809 Center St. $430,000.

  • 856 Hoes Lane W. $600,000.

  • 1107 Jesse Way. $446,000.

  • 601 Jesse Way. $380,000.

Plainsboro

  • 15 Franklin Drive. $901,000.

  • 2 Hamilton Lane. $925,000.

  • 60 Woodland Drive. $1,500,000.

Princeton (Mercer County)

  • 2126 Windrow Drive. $215,000.

  • 539 Sayre Drive. $691,000.

  • 72 Treetops Circle. $870,000.

Sayreville

  • 34 Patton Drive. $275,000.

  • 4 Barbara Place. $325,000.

  • 59 N Edward St. $455,000.

South Amboy

  • 16 Rozalyn Lane. $555,000.

  • 191 Norton St. $420,000.

  • 196 Hillcrest Ave. $277,000.

  • 400 Orchard Ave. $155,000.

  • 62 Laurence Parkway. $370,000.

  • 65 Liberty St. $440,100.

  • 720 Charles St. $450,000.

South Plainfield

  • 135 Oakmoor Ave. $430,000.

  • 1919 Selene Ave. $430,000.

  • 218 Schillaci Lane. $430,000.

  • 3241 Beverly Road. $465,000.

  • 1125 Staats Court. $362,000.

South River

  • 246 Main St. $307,350.

  • 29 Tice Ave. $400,000.

Spotswood

  • 123 Janice Drive. $582,000.

  • 27 Fernhead Ave. $400,000.

  • 66 Janice Drive. $540,000.

Woodbridge

  • 141 Beverly Hill Terrace Unit H. $242,000.

  • 801 Cricket Lane. $322,000.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Middlesex County home sales for the week of Nov. 26, 2023

