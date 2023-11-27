Middlesex County home sales for the week of Nov. 26, 2023
Asbury (Warren County)
424 Mine Road. $999,999.
Avenel
156 Demorest Ave. $410,000.
27 Kirk St. $430,000.
513 Peach St. $315,000.
Carteret
38 Harris St. $615,000.
43 Chrome Ave. $301,000.
45 George St. $325,000.
Colonia
40 Neptune Place. $620,000.
Cranbury
1 Wesley Place. $165,000.
Dayton
B13 Georges Road. $335,000.
Dunellen
717 Station Road #811. $541,577.
East Brunswick
159 Stults Lane. $534,000.
18 Sherman Ave. $360,000.
19 Brookdale Road. $655,000.
41 Gage Road. $540,000.
52 Highland St. $295,000.
58 Devon Drive. $675,000.
4109 Cedar Village Blvd. $370,000.
Edison
10 Gentore Court. $575,000.
11 Anthony Ave. $1,150,000.
12 Longview Road. $1,250,000.
14 Dana Circle. $900,000.
15 Ten Eyck Place. $1,419,000.
20 Rolling Brook Drive. $980,000.
24 Chapel St. $620,000.
49 Gate House Lane. $535,000.
5 Ranchwood Court. $949,900.
552 Westgate Drive. $505,000.
56 Sharon Ave. $560,000.
72 Ashley Road. $574,999.
98 Stratford Circle. $602,345.
61 Gate House Lane. $407,500.
Highland Park
208 S 8th Ave. $385,000.
252 Cleveland Ave. $750,000.
34 Penzias Place. $785,000.
702 S 2nd Ave. $785,000.
Iselin
110 W Warren St. $452,000.
32 Concord Road. $330,000.
Jamesburg
22 Half Acre Road. $479,630.
112 Brookview Circle #197. $367,000.
Matawan (Monmouth County)
119 Bowne Court. $429,900.
160 Penn Court. $400,000.
67 Galewood Drive Apt. C. $215,000.
Metuchen
14 Reilly Court. $400,000.
146 McGuire St. $500,000.
15 Burr Drive. $745,000.
20 Weston St. $861,425.
92 Isabelle St. $483,000.
Middlesex
16 Garden Place. $495,000.
337 Union Ave. $525,000.
524 Voorhees Ave. $520,000.
618 Drake Ave. $455,000.
Milltown
12 Millers Lane. $525,000.
29 Bruce Court. $525,000.
43 S Main St. $450,000.
50 Pershing Ave. $390,000.
79 1st St. $450,000.
Monmouth Junction
15 Periwinkle Drive. $999,000.
49 Foxtail Lane. $290,000.
Monroe Township
10 Remington Ave. $1,199,900.
111 Applegate Ave. $705,000.
1132 Vanderbergh. $449,990.
12 Remington Ave. $1,274,900.
156 N Masters Drive. $775,000.
17 Vizcaya Drive. $789,175.
18b John Adams Court. $440,000.
19 Nappa Court. $600,000.
2001 McDowell Road. $650,990.
2007 McDowell Road. $629,990.
2013 McDowell Road. $600,000.
2015 McDowell Road. $635,000.
24 Basie Court. $540,000.
6 Gormley Lane. $450,000.
65 Yorkshire Drive. $416,000.
69 Westboro Lane. $535,000.
76 Winthrop Road. $400,000.
142b Providence Way. $245,000.
16a Patrick Henry Court. $345,000.
210a Madison Lane. $280,000.
3201 Charleston Drive. $703,990.
3203 Charleston Drive. $728,185.
3207 Charleston Drive. $700,810.
333c Newport Way. $359,900.
38a George Washington Drive. $325,000.
593a Tilton Way. $292,000.
776a Spirea Plaza. $325,000.
847d Sewell Road. $270,000.
98c Dogwood Plaza. $327,000.
New Brunswick
19 Jefferson Ave. $350,000.
32 Dix St. $431,000.
73 Nichol Ave. $420,000.
North Brunswick
2436 Canterbury Lane. $645,000.
318 Plymouth Road. $405,000.
323 Constitution Circle. $330,000.
381 Hadleigh Lane. $310,000.
4 Lakeview Court. $1,675,000.
41 Pennsylvania Way. $229,000.
5 Bradley Court. $670,000.
578 Nassau St. $270,000.
Old Bridge
16 Stone Ridge Road. $801,000.
19 Austin Ave. $40,000.
313 Park Ave. $275,000.
5 Gazania Drive. $886,073.
57 Madison Ave. $590,000.
775 Darlington Drive. $405,000.
96 Valentino Drive. $727,272.
5 Cottrell Court. $612,000.
Parlin
18 Latham Circle. $425,000.
4 Amherst Place. $510,000.
6402 Fernandez Court. $390,000.
9 Senna Drive. $485,000.
19 Farnham Square #219. $335,000.
Perth Amboy
189 Washington St. $395,000.
315 Silzer St. $565,000.
492 Neville St. $315,000.
637 Hanson Ave. $415,000.
998 Florida Grove Road. $475,000.
486 Great Beds Court. $250,000.
Piscataway
141 School St. $810,442.
31 Hancock Road. $655,000.
373 Rushmore Ave. $430,000.
4 E Burgess Drive. $581,000.
5125 Wade St. $502,000.
627 Lorhan Drive. $567,500.
809 Center St. $430,000.
856 Hoes Lane W. $600,000.
1107 Jesse Way. $446,000.
601 Jesse Way. $380,000.
Plainsboro
15 Franklin Drive. $901,000.
2 Hamilton Lane. $925,000.
60 Woodland Drive. $1,500,000.
Princeton (Mercer County)
2126 Windrow Drive. $215,000.
539 Sayre Drive. $691,000.
72 Treetops Circle. $870,000.
Sayreville
34 Patton Drive. $275,000.
4 Barbara Place. $325,000.
59 N Edward St. $455,000.
South Amboy
16 Rozalyn Lane. $555,000.
191 Norton St. $420,000.
196 Hillcrest Ave. $277,000.
400 Orchard Ave. $155,000.
62 Laurence Parkway. $370,000.
65 Liberty St. $440,100.
720 Charles St. $450,000.
South Plainfield
135 Oakmoor Ave. $430,000.
1919 Selene Ave. $430,000.
218 Schillaci Lane. $430,000.
3241 Beverly Road. $465,000.
1125 Staats Court. $362,000.
South River
246 Main St. $307,350.
29 Tice Ave. $400,000.
Spotswood
123 Janice Drive. $582,000.
27 Fernhead Ave. $400,000.
66 Janice Drive. $540,000.
Woodbridge
141 Beverly Hill Terrace Unit H. $242,000.
801 Cricket Lane. $322,000.
Brad Wadlow is a staff writer for MyCentralJersey.com
This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Middlesex County home sales for the week of Nov. 26, 2023