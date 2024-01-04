Middlesex County man charged with $1.1 million NY medical billing fraud

A Middlesex County man who provided billing services for a Brooklyn-based orthopedic surgery practice has been charged with stealing more than $1 million from doctors who provided medical care to injured workers under the New York State Worker's Compensation Law.

Amrish Patel, 61, of Monroe, and his two companies, Medlink Services, Inc. and Medlink Partners LLC were charged Wednesday with 27 counts for thefts allegedly committed between January 2012 and January 2019, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced.

Patel and the companies were charged with one count of insurance fraud in the first degree, one count of grand larceny in the first degree, one count of grand larceny in the second degree, one count of grand larceny in the third degree, one count of scheme to defraud in the first degree, 11 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree and 11 counts of workers’ compensation fraud. He was released with electronic monitoring and a $100,000 bond, according to the New York Attorney General's Office.

Patel was arraigned Wednesday before Judge Holly Trexler in Albany City Court, the New York Attorney General's Office said.

Patel, while providing medical billing services for a Brooklyn orthopedic surgery practice, allegedly submitted false claim forms to the New York State Insurance Fund to steal about $1.1 million in workers compensation reimbursements for himself. He allegedly abused his position as a medical billing agent by diverting payments intended for surgeons who provided health care services to workers compensation claimants.

Starting in 2011, Patel and his companies handled billing services for a Brooklyn orthopedic surgery practice and were responsible for submitting billing for surgeries related to work-related injuries under the New York State Workers’ Compensation Law, according to the New York Attorney General's Office.

Under the law, authorized providers are reimbursed for their treatment of injured workers by the insurance carrier for the employer. Under the terms of their client agreement, Patel submitted bills for surgical procedures to the New York State Insurance Fund, the workers’ compensation carrier in this instance, and then the payments would subsequently be issued directly to the surgical practice or its doctors.

In exchange for these transactions, Patel and his companies were paid monthly service fees. Patel, however, allegedly submitted falsified claim forms to the insurance fund and requested payments be sent to his companies instead of the doctors.

In total, Patel allegedly stole at least $1.1 million in payments originally intended for three doctors for services provided between Jan. 1, 2012, and Jan. 4, 2019.

“Doctors and health care professionals provide crucial care to our communities, and they rely on accurate and ethical billing to sustain these services and ensure our wellbeing,” James said in a statement. "Fraud of any kind will never go unchecked in our state, and my office will continue to use every measure to hold accountable those who seek to cheat New Yorkers for personal gain."

Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com covering crime, courts and other mayhem. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Monroe NJ man charged with $1.1 million NY medical billing fraud